Kevin Holten: Don’t be a citizen of frown town

Are you a citizen of frown town? I don't mean frown town in terms of a community in North Dakota. I mean frown town in terms of it being a state of mind, an attitude, a point of view or a demeanor.

Of course, it’s important to distinguish between squinting and frowning. I come from a long line of squinters. My dad is a squinter, my grandfathers were squinters, and my son is a very good squinter.

There's nothing wrong with being a squinter. In fact, if it weren't for squinting, actor Clint Eastwood might have been a car salesman in Burbank rather than a leading man in Hollywood.

Mr. Dictionary says that a "squint" is when you are looking at something with your eyes partly closed. And naturally it usually happens when you stare in the direction of the sun, stage lights or when a policeman points his flashlight inside your pulled-over automobile.

Whereas a frown is a displeased or angry look, cousin to a scowl and it usually shows up when you check your mail and all you see are bills. Or when your spouse says that they’ll be ready in 10 minutes and 20 minutes later they aren’t.