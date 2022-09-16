Kevin Holten: Doing things to help, from the heart

So ever since I interviewed Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd) and Cole Hauser (Rip), both from the hit television series "Yellowstone" three or four years ago, I’ve gotten to know Forrie quite well because we’ve also done a lot of charity events together.

Of course, Forrie’s fame has grown over time, and he has had to adjust to being recognized just about everywhere he goes. And that has caused him to ponder his new public status quite a bit, where he takes on that "why me?" attitude and one day he said to me: “You know Kevin, fame and fortune mean absolutely nothing if you’re not doing things to help, from the heart.”

Fact is, he says a lot of real commonsense things quite often because, if the Good Lord gave him one particular gift it’s the ability to take the complicated and make it sound a whole lot less complicated in his pure, uncomplicated cowboy kind of way.

But it’s one thing to say it and another thing to live it and guess what? He’s living it.

And how do I know? Because he called me this past weekend and said, “Who do we know in Baker, Montana?” I named a few people and then he said, “Good because I want to put on a charity event there.”

Now, to accurately tell this story we’ve got to take a few steps backward. You see, in 2021 we were in Miles City, Montana, at the Bucking Horse Sale in May and Forrie signed autographs for a couple hundred people in their park near downtown prior to a charity event.

And in the midst of those people was a young girl from Baker who came forward and gave him a prewritten letter that brought tears to his eyes.

As it turns out, she’s a foster child and just wasn’t blessed with a lot of the same things you and I have. So Forrie has stayed in touch with her and encouraged her to work hard in school and make something of her life, and she has done really well.

But now her foster parents, whom she loves, have been hit with serious health and resulting financial issues and Forrie’s immediate response is, “I’ve got to help them out.” And that’s the reason for initiating a charity event this Friday night.

Forrie has convinced some folks to fly him into Baker from taping on the set of "Yellowstone” Friday afternoon on a private plane, free of charge. And then, thanks to a lot of help from Shawn Wiseman in Baker, there’ll be a “meet and greet” with Forrie at a bar in Baker called Thee Garage and Steakhouse starting at 5 p.m.

In addition, a very good North Dakota band called NOVA has committed to playing that night at Thee Garage for free. And now social media is blowing up, with plenty of excitement building.

That’s what you call doing things to help, from the heart. And if you’ve ever wondered where tidal waves come from, the fact is, they start with people who do things to help, from their heart.

So hopefully Forrie’s efforts, which are for a very good cause, help reduce the pain of a very tough situation. And at the same time teach a young lady about all the love that surrounds her.

If you want to help you can send a contribution to the Sons of the American Legion Post 35, P.O. Box 1039, Baker, MT 593130. And mark it for Ann and Cory Efta.