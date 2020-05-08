Kevin Holten: Does anybody really know what time it is?

What is your most valuable possession? Is it your classic car? Maybe it’s your hunting dog? Or perhaps it’s a big diamond ring?
Well, I’ve got news for you. It’s none of the above. Because your most precious possession is your time.
And guess what? Your time is different from my time. In fact, everyone’s time is different. Because when it comes to time, we are all on our own. We are all watching a different clock.
At the same time, here’s something that might surprise you: America’s greatest gift is its gift of time. And what does that mean? It means that in America, we are free. Free to determine how we want to spend our time, and whether we want to use it, waste it, cherish it or lose it.
And yet, the only reason we have our time is because a whole lot of people, over time, gave away their time. So, time is one of the greatest gifts that you’ve been given, one of the greatest gifts that you can give and one of the biggest things you can lose.
My father gave away four years of his life back in the 1940s to make sure that Hitler didn’t become the global president. Then he gave away a bunch more to put food on our table and still more to be a treasurer for the church, school board and the city in my little hometown.
Years ago, I interviewed a remarkable man by the name of Dave Logoz. He’d been drafted into the U.S. Army and, because he was an expert marksman, was made into a sniper and repeatedly dropped from a helicopter into the middle of the jungle in Vietnam.
His job was to supersede. To protect American troops from harm, and in the process, during one mission alone, he had 42 kills in 47 days. Plus, his clothes rotted in that jungle climate, and he drank water out of a footprint.
I also had the honor of interviewing Korean War veteran Cal Lundberg. Sgt. Lundberg ended up in a bunker that took on mortar fire, and he lost his hearing in one ear as a result. Later, he lost feeling in the bottom of both of his frozen feet.
He also took a bullet in the arm, but he was lucky because the bullet hit him in the chest first and then deflected off his flak jacket before going through his arm.
Besides that, he survived three airplane crashes. One was a reconnaissance plane he was riding in. Another was small supply plane he’d caught a ride in. And the other was a big troop carrier where only half of the 300 soldiers on board survived.
Those are the ways we ask our protectors to use their time. But rarely is that time limited to just time spent in harm’s way. Because it also consumes years of their time afterwards, which is why very few of Logoz’s war brothers survived the memories, drug and alcohol abuse that ensued.
And yet, he survived and thrived. While Cal Lundberg went on to have a stellar career as an educator at Dickinson State University. And the reason they made it is because time is also one other thing: It’s a marvelous medicine.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
