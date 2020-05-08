Kevin Holten: Does anybody really know what time it is?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What is your most valuable possession? Is it your classic car? Maybe it’s your hunting dog? Or perhaps it’s a big diamond ring?

Well, I’ve got news for you. It’s none of the above. Because your most precious possession is your time.

And guess what? Your time is different from my time. In fact, everyone’s time is different. Because when it comes to time, we are all on our own. We are all watching a different clock.

At the same time, here’s something that might surprise you: America’s greatest gift is its gift of time. And what does that mean? It means that in America, we are free. Free to determine how we want to spend our time, and whether we want to use it, waste it, cherish it or lose it.

And yet, the only reason we have our time is because a whole lot of people, over time, gave away their time. So, time is one of the greatest gifts that you’ve been given, one of the greatest gifts that you can give and one of the biggest things you can lose.

My father gave away four years of his life back in the 1940s to make sure that Hitler didn’t become the global president. Then he gave away a bunch more to put food on our table and still more to be a treasurer for the church, school board and the city in my little hometown.