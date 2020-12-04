Kevin Holten: Discipline requires less work

It might be building a fence or hoeing weeds in a garden for that matter. Still, despite the fact that it might appear to be work to some, it’s doing what you want to do when you want to do it. That’s what fun is, and fun leads to happiness.

Now, we all know that it’s entirely possible to have fun and be happy without a lot of money. Yet we also know that, if we don’t discipline ourselves, we can dig a very deep financial hole that will require a lot of money to climb out of.

So the question is how do we avoid that hole? And/or how do we climb out of the money pit once we’ve dug it?

The answer is one word: Save.

Save whatever you can. If you can only save $1 a week, then at least save $1 a week. Or maybe it’s $5, $10 or $100. Whatever it is, save it, and start immediately.

What you’ll find the moment you start saving is that it’ll become a habit. So that when you’re in a store and faced with an emotional buying decision, you will begin to calculate how much it is that you could save if you stop yourself from making that particular purchase. And you will feel like, by not spending that money, you are that much ahead of the game.

Then it becomes a goal, a challenge or a mountain that you are determined to climb.