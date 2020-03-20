Kevin Holten: Cutting off our leg to save our foot

Dear America. Guess what? You can’t continue to live this way.

The Boogie Man has not arrived. He’s not hiding under your bed. And he’s not right outside your door. Neither is he the greatest threat to mankind since the nuclear bomb, the bubonic plague, the World Wars and swine flu.

You don’t need to buy up and hoard everything at the expense of your fellow man. For a very short time you can stay at home, watch movies and order pizza, but not for long. Life must go on. And if you happen to run into someone with a common cold, you don’t have to tar and feather them.

Fact is, you will survive. There are currently only seven people in the entire state of North Dakota that are confirmed to have what the Boogie Man is dishing out: COVID-19. And how many of you will ever see those five people? In the meantime, statistics show that the mortality rate from COVID-19 in the United States is less than 1%.

And yes, every news head on television is telling you there are millions of infected people out there that we just don’t know about. Plus 3,400 people have died so far in Europe. But just to put it into perspective, 1,780 people will die today alone from the regular flu, over 7,600 will die today from obesity and 3,287 from car accidents, according to the World Health Organization.