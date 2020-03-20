Kevin Holten: Cutting off our leg to save our foot

Dear America. Guess what? You can’t continue to live this way.
The Boogie Man has not arrived. He’s not hiding under your bed. And he’s not right outside your door. Neither is he the greatest threat to mankind since the nuclear bomb, the bubonic plague, the World Wars and swine flu.
You don’t need to buy up and hoard everything at the expense of your fellow man. For a very short time you can stay at home, watch movies and order pizza, but not for long. Life must go on. And if you happen to run into someone with a common cold, you don’t have to tar and feather them.
Fact is, you will survive. There are currently only seven people in the entire state of North Dakota that are confirmed to have what the Boogie Man is dishing out: COVID-19. And how many of you will ever see those five people? In the meantime, statistics show that the mortality rate from COVID-19 in the United States is less than 1%.
And yes, every news head on television is telling you there are millions of infected people out there that we just don’t know about. Plus 3,400 people have died so far in Europe. But just to put it into perspective, 1,780 people will die today alone from the regular flu, over 7,600 will die today from obesity and 3,287 from car accidents, according to the World Health Organization.
The Boogie Man’s so-called global pandemic has somehow successfully shut down the world, much like someone who is bluffing on a poker hand and wins the pot. He is the marketing director of paranoia, with the media as his sales staff. So good and so intimidating that we might be letting him win before the boxing match even starts, essentially cutting off our leg to save our foot.
So far, we’ve done way more damage to ourselves than the Boogie Man ever dreamt of. And while no one wants anyone to get sick or die, I wonder if completely shutting down the economy, going bankrupt and starving to death is a readily accepted option given the statistics.
Kudos to medical professionals for trying to head it off. They lit the flame and the media blew on it, and now it’s developing into a runaway fire that we need to put out before it scorches the entire landscape.
Meanwhile, maybe we should look at what God has to say about it all?
In Philippians 4:6-7, he says that we are not to be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
So, pray and relax. Do something positive rather than hoarding. Someday there’ll probably be a vaccine. And eventually the stock market will blast skyward like a Saturn rocket. But don’t expect there to be a finish line that we’ll suddenly cross, and everything will be rosy.
After all, there are countless viruses and diseases we live with every day. And maybe this little pandemic is meant to teach us that good health is not about cutting, stitching and popping pills. It’s about exercise, getting enough rest, not stressing out and doing what you can to boost your immune system.
Because it’s your immune system, not your doctor, that is the friend you can’t do without. And he’s one tough son-of-a-gun.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.