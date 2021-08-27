Kevin Holten: Counting the white lines

Do you like driving? I do. And I do a lot of it.

I just drove 12 hours from Dickinson to Coeur d ‘Alene, Idaho, yesterday, and this thought occurred to me: I wonder how many white lines I drove by? And I wonder how many white lines I’ve driven by in my lifetime?

Now, those white lines, at 75 mph in North Dakota and 80 mph in Montana, appear to be mere blips that zip by at warp speed. But in reality they are 10 feet long and get this, 30 feet apart.

So, if my math is correct, I drove 825 miles yesterday, and 4,356,000 feet, past 108,900 white lines.

Somehow that seems like an accomplishment. Because every time a white line goes by, I’ve made it that much farther and I’ve done that much more.

Especially since there might have been a time, in the history of mankind on this planet, that people didn’t travel that far in a lifetime, much less a day.

Of course, my pickup truck, the engine in it and the tires on it might not be as gleeful about that accomplishment as I am, but hey, they work for me and they simply need to do their jobs, right?