Kevin Holten: Cold creates care

When you go on a trip anywhere south and you tell someone that you are from North Dakota, what is their first reaction? Initially they say they are sorry, because they think that North Dakota’s climate mimics that of the Arctic. And then they invariably say, “Is that where Mount Rushmore is?”

“No,” I say, “It’s where Santa resides.”

In other words, they haven’t a clue. And thank God they don’t.

Meanwhile, if they were to read the rest of this column they’d think that I’m totally insane because, even with our recent subzero temperatures, I find winter to be quite appealing.

And why is that? It’s because winter makes for hearty souls. And there’s nothing like being cozy when the wind blows piles of snow past your picture window and reduces visibility to zero. Because that’s the signal to put another log on the fire, wrap yourself in grandma’s quilt and watch a good movie or two.

My horses would agree because they love winter. To them it means never having to swat a fly, never having to search for food because it is piled in front of them and never having to work, because most of what they have to do takes place in the spring, summer and fall.

So to them winter is vacation time.

And even though most of the rest of the world will tell you that winter is bad for your health, you might be surprised to learn it can actually be good for you too.

For example, it may help you burn off calories. And that’s because studies show that exercising in cold weather or even just shivering while on a short walk or while doing ranch chores or while walking from the store to your car will burn extra calories.

It can also help you fight off infections. You see, most of the world will tell you that you might be more susceptible to colds in the wintertime, but research also indicates that when your immune system adapts to cold environments, its ability to fight off infection gets that much stronger. So you could say it upgrades your immune system.

Cooler temperatures can also help you to get a better night’s sleep. Countless studies have proven that sleeping in a cooler room can not only improve your quality of sleep but help you get to sleep quicker.

But did you also know that cooler temperatures can improve your brain function? After all, cold temperatures boost brain activity and get you thinking more clearly.

And finally, cold weather can even give your heart a kick-start. Because when you’re exercising in the cold air, your heart works double time to help you to stay warm. So, if you want to stay active in the winter, a brisk jog in the cold air might do you some good. But don’t do it if you suffer from heart disease.

And yet, what I most like about the cold weather is the attitude that it creates in people’s minds. Because when people are faced with some adversity as a group, they tend to band together. And in North Dakota, neighbors are more than ready to help their neighbors and anyone else in need.

In other words, despite all the bad publicity that cold weather gets, it creates care.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

