Kevin Holten: Coincidences are either facts or spiritual puns

Do you know what a coincidence is? According to Mr. Dictionary, a coincidence is a remarkable concurrence of events or circumstances without an apparent causal connection.
Of course, the key word here is “causal,” as in relating to or acting as a cause.
I’m wondering how we are to know when something is a coincidence. And, does something have to be a fact before it can be a coincidence?
Here are some interesting facts:
In a six-month period in 1977, just before they were scheduled to testify before the House Select Committee on Intelligence Activities and the House Select Committee on Assassinations, six top FBI officials involved in the President John F. Kennedy assassination investigation all died.
One of them from a long illness, one from an accidental fall at his home, two from heart attacks and one from a hunting accident.
One of them was third in command at the FBI. Another had been the FBI liaison to the Warren Commission in charge of the assassination investigation, another was a documents expert who examined the JFK assassination evidence, and another was an FBI fingerprint expert.
Still another was head of the FBI forensics laboratory, and the other was the head of the Division 5, Domestic Intelligence Unit. And all of them died before they could testify, within six months.
Now, are those just facts? Or are they also coincidences?
Here are some more facts: There were also 12 major “Who’s Who” mafia figures that were slated to testify. But they also died suddenly.
At the same time, seven members of the CIA died, with one of them being John Paisley, who’d been the deputy director of the Office of Strategic Research. Paisley was found shot in the back of the head and sunk in the ocean strapped to diving weights. Still, his death was ruled a suicide.
So let’s see, that’s a total of 25 people who were slated to testify who died in a relatively short time. That’s a fact. But is it also a coincidence?
Did you also know that the year before John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln, that Booth's brother, Edwin, saved the life of President Lincoln's son, Robert Todd, when Robert was about to fall onto train tracks in Washington, D.C.? Is that a fact that is also a coincidence?
Meanwhile, is it a coincidence that "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" author Mark Twain was born in 1835, in a year that Halley’s Comet was visible from the Earth, which is a phenomenon that occurs just once every 76 years? And then, the day after the next appearance of the comet, in 1910, 76 years later, Twain died? That’s a very interesting coincidence.
And here’s something: Adolf Hitler was born 129 years after French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Hitler’s rise to power took place 129 years after Napoleon's; he invaded Russia 129 years after Napoleon; and he was ultimately defeated 129 years after the defeat of Napoleon. Now those seem like facts that, put together, are more like a message from a higher power.
And so, perhaps Albert Einstein summed it up best when he said that a coincidence is just God's way of remaining anonymous.
Or as English mystery novelist and Christian apologist Gilbert Keith Chesterton said, “Coincidences are spiritual puns." And yet, not always that funny.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
