Kevin Holten: Coincidences are either facts or spiritual puns

Do you know what a coincidence is? According to Mr. Dictionary, a coincidence is a remarkable concurrence of events or circumstances without an apparent causal connection.

Of course, the key word here is “causal,” as in relating to or acting as a cause.

I’m wondering how we are to know when something is a coincidence. And, does something have to be a fact before it can be a coincidence?

Here are some interesting facts:

In a six-month period in 1977, just before they were scheduled to testify before the House Select Committee on Intelligence Activities and the House Select Committee on Assassinations, six top FBI officials involved in the President John F. Kennedy assassination investigation all died.

One of them from a long illness, one from an accidental fall at his home, two from heart attacks and one from a hunting accident.

One of them was third in command at the FBI. Another had been the FBI liaison to the Warren Commission in charge of the assassination investigation, another was a documents expert who examined the JFK assassination evidence, and another was an FBI fingerprint expert.