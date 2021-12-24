Kevin Holten: Christmas 2021 is a nice reprieve

Has Christmas snuck up on you this year? It has for many of us. And why is that? It’s because, in case you haven’t noticed, we’re dealing with a lot of distractions.

Do we need to go into the list of these distractions? No because, if you listen to the news you’re probably depressed enough. Or you may even think we’re in the midst of the end times.

The fact is, it’s the Christmas season and this is a season that should be dominated by one common theme, which is giving and forgiveness.

Yet I can’t help thinking back to when I grew up and the Christmas season and the sense of togetherness that accompanied it seemed to build to a loud crescendo. And it all began with Thanksgiving, a time for an attitude of gratitude, with families getting together, setting the stage for even bigger things to look forward to a month later.

Lenten church services marked phase one of it all and you went to church each Wednesday evening for a while. Businesses and town streets were decorated with Christmas ornaments and you were assigned your roles and began rehearsing for the church Christmas program and the school Christmas program.

In grade school you made Christmas decorations that would be hung in the classroom and drew a classmate's name from a hat and eventually gave them a gift. And your mother cooked high calorie delicacies and asked you to deliver them to friends and neighbors.

Eventually the town united on a day when Santa Claus, with a pillow stuffed in his midsection, rode down Main Street on a fire truck and threw candy or gave it away in brown paper bags to all the mesmerized kids. And you tried to guess which father it was that got talked into wearing that Santa costume, but rarely could.

It was so wonderful, getting released from the confines of school for many, many days and if the weather was nice on Christmas Eve day kids would gather at the local skating rink or find a hill to toboggan down or an icy street to sled down until you had to go home to get ready for church.

After church there was a delicious dinner at Grandma’s house, where gifts were exchanged, and then home for some more gift exchanging, followed by an eagerness to get up early in the morning to discover what Santa had brought you during the night.

Then it was off to an uncle and aunt’s house where all of the extended family gathered to eat, play cards, tell jokes and reminisce about the olden days. Followed by those endless vacation days where you played with your friends' new toys and they enjoyed playing with yours.

Families took turns having other families over for dinner. And it all built to a crescendo that you hoped would never end and set the stage for welcoming in a bright new shiny New Year.

At the center of it all was a Christ child who grew up to preach togetherness and doled out an overabundance of forgiveness.

And we watched over and over various television versions of "A Christmas Carol" written by playwright Charles Dickens long ago, who said, “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.”

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

