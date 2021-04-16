Kevin Holten: Cheating is no longer unethical

Do you like being cheated? Obviously you do, because you are being cheated by corporate America on a record-setting scale and you are putting up with it.

Oh sure, America is still the greatest country in the world, at least for another month or so, but what does that say about the rest of the world?

For example, you are still paying the same fees for cable television that you always have, or more, but you’re not getting any new programming. It’s simply rerun after rerun.

And have you bought a bottle of vitamins lately? If you have, then you know that when you opened the bottle, you were lucky if the product inside filled more than one-third of the bottle. And, unfortunately, that type of packaging is standard procedure for a lot of other products.

Getting a bang for your buck or a big value for your dollar typically, today, only happens at a mom and pop restaurant where corporate America has no control. But, of course, corporate America, through its political puppets, is putting mom and pop operations of all kinds out of business.