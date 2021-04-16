Kevin Holten: Cheating is no longer unethical

Do you like being cheated? Obviously you do, because you are being cheated by corporate America on a record-setting scale and you are putting up with it.
Oh sure, America is still the greatest country in the world, at least for another month or so, but what does that say about the rest of the world?
For example, you are still paying the same fees for cable television that you always have, or more, but you’re not getting any new programming. It’s simply rerun after rerun.
And have you bought a bottle of vitamins lately? If you have, then you know that when you opened the bottle, you were lucky if the product inside filled more than one-third of the bottle. And, unfortunately, that type of packaging is standard procedure for a lot of other products.
Getting a bang for your buck or a big value for your dollar typically, today, only happens at a mom and pop restaurant where corporate America has no control. But, of course, corporate America, through its political puppets, is putting mom and pop operations of all kinds out of business.
And have you noticed how all of the latest legislation has nothing to do with benefiting you and has everything to do with consolidating the power of those in charge? You, America, are not even an afterthought. You are simply the income source.
Recent federal legislation and executive mandates have been created to control industry after industry, and consolidate power, one by one, from real estate to farming.
When you buy insurance of any type you do so with the understanding that the insurance company will pay 80% of your medical costs. But, of course, they don’t pay anywhere near 80% because they have a “deal” with the health care provider and together they guarantee themselves a certain profit level.
Not to mention that you will, over a lifetime, give thousands of dollars to that insurance company and never get any return on the investment if you never dent your car, for example. But then your fees, you are convinced, give you peace of mind. But what if you’d invested those same dollars in something else and came out with 20 times the value? Would that make you feel even more secure?
In most of America, your rate for a hotel room is no less than it was before and might even be higher. And yet now you get to be harassed for not wearing a mask, even in a mask-free mandated state. Plus you no longer get breakfast.
In Las Vegas, a room at a casino advertised as $55 a night somehow turns into $130 a night once they add in the taxes and resort fees, despite the fact that you no can no longer actually use the resort, which they somehow forget to mention up front.
Meanwhile, ranchers are making less money and struggling to survive. But your beef prices are still sky high at the store, which tells you that someone is pocketing a lot of change, but it’s not the beef producers.
So, given the circumstances, perhaps we should change the name of this country from America to Corporate America. After all, that’s who has the power.
Then again, they wouldn’t have that kind of power if they didn’t have the money you are giving to them, would they?
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.