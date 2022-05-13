Kevin Holten: Change your focus

I’d like to make a suggestion. It’s one that I know will make your life demonstrably better.

I think you should change your focus from the here and now to the then and there. And what is the then and there? It’s heaven. Change your focus from the world as we know it to the heaven we long for.

That doesn’t mean you give up on the here and now. It just means that if you focus on the then and there, you’ll do a much better job and be much more impactful in the here and now.

Because, in the here and now, America is a great place, as are many other places. In my travels across the country, and two oceans, I have discovered that 99% of the people I meet are wonderful, loving, helpful and caring people. Now, some of their leaders might not be, but the people overwhelmingly are.

And there are countless indescribably beautiful places. But they all pale in comparison to heaven.

So what is heaven like, you ask? Well, there’s a part of you that already knows, and that’s because you’ve already seen some glimpses.

But if you really want to know what heaven is like, all you have to do is read the Bible. It’s all there. Christ died not only for us, but also for creation, and thus, all of it is changed. Nevertheless, let me try to personalize it a bit for you.

Do you remember when you were a very little kid and you were scared at night because you thought someone might be hiding under your bed? And then your mother or father came into your bedroom and lay down with you, sang to you, and made you feel “all better." Do you remember what it felt like to feel “all better”? Well in heaven, that “all better” feeling never goes away.

And do you remember watching your child as she or he slept and you realized that you loved that child so much that it almost hurt? And you wondered how love could tug on your heart that way.

Well, love hurts because you fear that it could be lost. But in heaven there is no “tug” because you are awash in love and love never goes away.

Or perhaps you’ve seen an amazing sunset, or the breathtaking vastness of the Grand Canyon, or you saw ocean waves crashing on a shore and were amazed by the endless number of stars in the sky and you just couldn’t get over the bigness of it all.

Then you got back from vacation and went to work on Monday morning and were once again beaten down by the routine and mundane. Well guess what? There is no mundane in heaven, only the miraculous.

And we’ve all heard about the 12 apostles in the Bible. For the most part they would have failed in any job interview. But once their lives changed, they did more to help alter the focus of the world than anyone before or after.

According to Mr. Dictionary, focus is the center of your interest or activity. It’s what you pay particular attention to. And nothing could be a better investment of your time than heaven.

Or as British writer and lay theologian C.S. Lewis said, “Aim at heaven and you will get earth thrown in. Aim at earth and you get neither.”

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0