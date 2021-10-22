Kevin Holten: Benjamin Franklin: The captain of common sense

Do you know who Benjamin Franklin was? You should. And if you don’t you might want to go back in time and start grade school again.

Of course, he wasn’t a president. And he wasn’t even a senator or Cabinet member. But he did help to draft the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, and he negotiated the 1783 Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War.

We fail to realize that drafting the Declaration of Independence at the time was a risky deal. After all, the English were the most powerful nation in the world and would be for many, many decades afterwards. So committing yourself to America’s independence really opened you up to ridicule, especially when you consider the fact that only one-third of the American population wanted to revolt at the time.

Franklin was also a polymath, inventor, scientist, printer, Freemason and diplomat. You’ve got to wonder how he fit all those roles in because, after all, his diplomatic duties took him overseas for very long periods at a time, as in years. And he is reported to have been quite a ladies' man.

If Ben lived today he’d be on CNN, MSNBC or Fox News every night simply because he is a quote waiting to happen. And if you do happen to take the time to read through his endless number of quotes, you’ll find yourself wondering if most of them had been penned then for us to read today.

For example, he said that we need a revolution every 200 years because all governments become stale and corrupt after 200 years.

He also said that in his youth he had traveled much, and observed in different countries, that the more public provisions were made for the poor, the less they provided for themselves, and of course became poorer. And, on the contrary, the less was done for them, the more they did for themselves, and they became richer and much more independent.

And this is where it really seems like he is talking to us today when he said, speaking not of America at the time but of another country: "Under all these obligations, are our poor (our people) modest, humble and thankful? No. And do they use their best endeavors to maintain themselves, and lighten our shoulders of this burden?

"On the contrary, I affirm that there is no country in the world in which the poor are more idle, dissolute, drunken and insolent. The day you passed that act (legislation), you took away from before their eyes the greatest of all inducements to industry, frugality, and sobriety, by giving them a dependence on someone else rather than a careful accumulation, during youth and health, for support (for themselves) in (old) age or sickness.

"In short, you offered a premium for the encouragement of idleness, and you should not now wonder that it has had its effect in the increase of poverty."

It also seems like he was addressing another current issue when he said that he didn’t believe in stereotypes (prejudices) simply because he preferred to hate people on a more personal basis.

And he said that when the people find that they can vote themselves (to print their own) money, then that will herald the end of the republic. “Sell not liberty to purchase power,” he said.

It's too bad that he and his common sense isn’t still around today.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

