Kevin Holten: Avoiding the hard knocks

Do you know what it takes to be a champion? I bet you do.

That’s because you have either pushed yourself beyond what you thought were your limits to become a champion, or you’ve seen what it takes to be a champion and decided that it wasn’t worth it.

Either way, you know what a champion is.

In my case, I’ve been a champion a few times from eighth grade on up, mostly in basketball. And I’ve discovered the necessity of pushing myself beyond what I thought I was capable of, physically and mentally, to get there. And yet, this week I saw a whole new level of champion.

You see, it’s one thing to be, let’s say, a high school basketball champion when you live at home with your parents and your lodging, food and all of your needs are provided for. It’s another thing to become a champion when none of that is guaranteed and you put it all on the line to get there.

This week I spent two days in Texas with eight-time world champion tie-down and team roper Joe Beaver. And one of those two days we also spent with 26-time world champion calf, team and steer roper Trevor Brazile and another with eight-time tie-down roper Fred Whitfield.

Tomorrow I’ll be spending the day with eight-time world champion bull rider Donnie Gay.

Now, of course, nobody grows up thinking they are going to win one world title, much less 26 world titles. In fact, I’m not even sure that anyone can comprehend winning 26 world titles even after they’ve won them.

And Trevor Brazile, like Joe Beaver and Fred Whitfield, started from scratch, with no horse or arena to rope in. And if they all knew, beforehand, the work and injuries that it would take to get where they got, I’m not sure any of them would sign up for it.

In fact, when Joe Beaver starts talking about the surgeries that he has had, it almost sounds like he’s had a complete body overhaul.

He even competed at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas one year with a cracked pelvis and blown-out knee and still came away in second place in the world standings in tie-down roping, just short of another world title.

Meanwhile, even today, Brazile rides and ropes almost every day. He’s in the horse business with 70 horses that he and his partners train. And they train them to rope, and the best way to do that is to rope on them.

And meanwhile, he said something today when Joe Beaver interviewed him for one of our "Wild Rides TV" episodes and that was this: “Don’t make the mistakes in life that I did. Learn from my mistakes and avoid them."

In other words, as he put it, learn to listen. Because, you don’t have to go to the school of hard knocks if you just pay attention to what others are telling you.

Meanwhile, martial arts instructor and actor Bruce Lee once said that a wise man can learn more from a foolish question than a fool can learn from a wise answer.

American poet and educator Henry Wadsworth Longfellow said it best when he said that a single conversation across the table with a wise man is better than 10 years' study of books.