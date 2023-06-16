Are you in a rush? I don’t mean right now. I mean, are you always in a rush?

I bring this up because, for those of you who are younger than 50 years of age, you may not realize that people in America haven’t always been in a big fat rush.

And maybe I realize that because I was born and raised in a little town in northwestern North Dakota, a stone’s throw from the Montana and Canada borders. My mom was home every day after school, and my dad was home every night at the same time for dinner.

I think that what my dad saw in England, France, Belgium and Germany during World War II put his priorities in order.

And yet, for those who are continuously in a rush and always sprinting on some make-believe treadmill, slowing down seems like a preposterous idea. In fact, for so many in urban America today, life in rural America seems backwoods.

Well, I’ve lived in both environments, and I can tell you which closer-to-the-earth lifestyle puts you closer to God.

So, the question is, when did America come to believe that being in a rush was normal? In other words, when did the speed limit for the pace of life escalate to warp speed?

It’s a bit hard to determine exactly. But there are certain markings that are somewhat revealing. For example, I’m not sure if both man and wife decided to hit the workforce because homes became so expensive, or if homes became so expensive because both man and wife were working.

And I’m not certain if employers began to demand that workers work late into the evening because workers were willing to do so to get ahead, or if workers worked 60 hours a week because employers were demanding it, or both.

Which begs another question, when exactly did our work become our main priority? And when was it that our bank account determined our self-worth, and our self-value?

Fact is, being in a rush has ruined a lot of things in America. It has robbed families of real time together and reduced church attendance because exhausted workers need Sundays to recover or attend conventions and business seminars.

In fact, do you remember when an attention-deficit disorder used to be an individual disease rather than a societal one? Of course, that was before people continuously stared at their cellphones, signaling the world’s addiction to sensory overload.

Now we crave a continuous accumulation of knowledge but only in quick, soundbite form. In other words, we hear something, but we never investigate it further because we’re too busy. Instead, we believe the first thing we hear, and that enables misinformation, inaccuracies and outright lies to flourish.

Meanwhile, for those of you who have worked your rear end off to build a nest egg to retire on, you now know that it can disappear at any time, thanks to inflation. Money isn’t quite as secure as you thought it was. So, enjoy what you have. And what you have is the present moment.

Self-help author Eckhart Tolle said that the power for creating a better future is contained in the present moment: You create a good future by creating a good present. And Matthew 6:34 says to not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself.

In other words, doing better now makes for a better tomorrow.