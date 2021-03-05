Kevin Holten: Are you abnormal? Let’s hope so

According to Mr. Dictionary, abnormal means that you are not average, typical or usual and that you deviate from a standard.

Then again, how can you know for sure if you are abnormal unless you know what normal is?

Mr. Dictionary says that normal means to conform to the standard or the common type. And I suppose we are normal in many areas of our lives and abnormal in others.

Thus, the question really isn’t whether you are abnormal, but how many things you do differently that qualifies you as being considered abnormal.

If you do 10 things today, and you do three of them differently from how everyone else does them, are you considered abnormal? Or do you have to do at least five things differently or perhaps only one?

Quite frankly, one is normally enough to initiate gossip in just about any town in America.

For example, let’s say that you live on the fourth floor in a four-story brick apartment building. And when you come home from work, instead of using the elevator to get to your apartment, you scale the exterior wall, like Spiderman, and enter through a window.