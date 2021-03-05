Kevin Holten: Are you abnormal? Let’s hope so

According to Mr. Dictionary, abnormal means that you are not average, typical or usual and that you deviate from a standard.
Then again, how can you know for sure if you are abnormal unless you know what normal is?
Mr. Dictionary says that normal means to conform to the standard or the common type. And I suppose we are normal in many areas of our lives and abnormal in others.
Thus, the question really isn’t whether you are abnormal, but how many things you do differently that qualifies you as being considered abnormal.
If you do 10 things today, and you do three of them differently from how everyone else does them, are you considered abnormal? Or do you have to do at least five things differently or perhaps only one?
Quite frankly, one is normally enough to initiate gossip in just about any town in America.
For example, let’s say that you live on the fourth floor in a four-story brick apartment building. And when you come home from work, instead of using the elevator to get to your apartment, you scale the exterior wall, like Spiderman, and enter through a window.
That would be one thing that you do each day that would be abnormal. You might even find people gathering outside of your building each evening, awaiting your arrival, to watch it all happen.
Or let’s say that you never zip up the zipper of your pants or skirt. Or never wipe chocolate off of your face, or never deposit money in a saving’s account and instead carry it all around, stuffed into your overflowing pockets. That would be abnormal.
I once had an appointment with someone at a big company in northern California. And that morning, while getting ready for the appointment, I cut myself shaving and naturally, as is typical, tore off a small piece of tissue and applied it to the wound.
It was not until after the appointment, when I returned to my car, that I looked in the mirror and noticed that the tissue was still exactly where I had stuck it on my chin.
Was that considered unusual? And what was the person I was meeting with thinking when he looked at me and saw the tissue on my chin?
Of course, to further complicate matters in life, what is considered normal and abnormal is continuously shifting, especially in America today.
For example, American voice actress Kimberly Brooks said that we now live in a country where it is seen as abnormal, or even criminal, to allow children to be away from direct adult supervision, even for a second.
And a decade ago, a profanity on television would have been considered a big no no. Today, profanities season television episodes like salt does steak.
President Joe Biden says that for too long in this society, we have celebrated unrestrained individualism over common community.
Meanwhile, Romans 12:4-5 says that just as we have many members in one body and all the members do not have the same function, so we, who are many, are one body in Christ, and individually we are members one of another.
Thus, isn’t the Bible saying that individuality, rather than conformity, is essential to teamwork?
