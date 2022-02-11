Kevin Holten: Are beets really super?

Are you looking for a superfood? Well, I might just have one for you.

Of course I’m talking about beets, which I can’t say have ever been at the top of my food list, unless they were served to me as sweet pickles. But it is at the top of the list of foods that might just turn you into a healthy specimen, according to organicfacts.net and a lot of research.

For example, beets are high in folic acid, which helps your body run like a well-oiled machine and repair its own cells. And since folic acid also has an abundance of antioxidants and vitamin C, it helps prevent premature aging and gives a glow to your skin.

Beets are also filled with minerals such as boron, copper and magnesium, which help bones develop normally and boost bone metabolism. Plus beets contain potassium, which conserves calcium and reduces the loss of it through urine.

That abundance of potassium also helps lower the risk of stroke and other heart issues because potassium is a vasodilator, which means it relaxes blood vessels and reduces blood pressure.

Beets also have betaine in them, and betaine chases away homocysteine, and that’s good because homocysteine can cause inflammation, heart attacks and strokes.

Plus beets are also good for your eyes, and that’s because the beta-carotene in beets slows macular degeneration. Beta-carotene also helps prevent cataracts.

Beets also help boost immunity levels in the body, which helps to fight fever and colds. Plus the vitamin C, B-complex, and powerful antioxidants in beets help prevent fatigue, soothe minor aches and pains, and again, reduce inflammation.

The nitrates in beets also help increase the level of oxygen in an area of the brain that is often affected in the early stages of dementia. Because as people get older, blood flow to the brain decreases, which often leads to decreased information-processing abilities. Eating beets can slow or prevent this process.

And since beets are packed with nutrients and fiber, beets are an excellent addition to a weight-loss diet.

The magnesium and potassium in beets help to detoxify the body and flush out excess water, preventing bloating. They also help to optimize metabolism and lose excess weight, and that’s why beet juice is often prescribed in detoxifying diets.

There are also betaines in beets, and they stimulate the functions of the liver and keep it healthy. Plus the pectin in beets helps flush out toxins from the liver, and thus they are one of the superfoods that have the ability to reverse fatty liver.

Meanwhile, the beetroot in beets is a source of vitamin C that can help prevent asthma symptoms and defend against the effects of free radicals in the body. Vitamin C also stimulates white blood cells, which are the body’s main line of defense against foreign bodies, as well as viral, bacterial, fungal, and other toxins that can result in infections and illnesses.

Thus beets are a superfood. And they remind me of something author and journalist Michael Pollan once said: “If it came from a plant, eat it; if it was made in a plant, don’t.”

Because, as essayist, lecturer and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “The first wealth is health.”

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

