Have you ever heard this quote? “Be good. But being too good is no good.”

I heard this from a friend of a friend last night, who is now a new friend. And the question is, what does it really mean?

You see, a college buddy of mine rolled in here at the ranch in southwestern North Dakota yesterday in a nice mobile camper. He had been in my fraternity in college at the University of North Dakota, he majored in aviation there, and he worked for Northwest Airlines, which turned into Delta, for 34 years as a pilot.

His friend grew up in Minnesota, played hockey at the University of Wisconsin, which is a big UND rival, where he won a national championship, and he is now a mortgage banker, who barely survived COVID-19.

I took them to Medora, the official cowboy capital of North Dakota, which is mostly still hibernating this time of year, and then we returned to Dickinson, had dinner, and then went home and watched Minnesota lose an NHL hockey playoff game, and then talked into the late hours of the night.

Naturally we covered most of life’s topics, it was a great time and thanks to our newfound maturity and many experiences, the conversation was very rich and slightly philosophical.

In the middle of that conversation another quote surfaced, and it was this: “You’re a gentleman, and you should stay that way because there are so very few of us left.”

Now, you’re probably wondering if those quotes came from the likes of Winston Churchill, Abe Lincoln or someone else of historical significance. And the answer is no, they originated with another friend of a friend’s Italian grandfather who tended to color his quotes with gruffness and profanities, which we cleaned up in this case.

Nevertheless, the quotes are thought-provoking and worth examining more extensively.

For example, the quote, “Be good. But being too good is no good” to me means that one should certainly try to comply with the rules, but in some unique instances it is necessary to use common sense and that might entail bending the rules just a bit.

Let’s face it, every year our political representatives create more rules and laws stacked upon so many other rules and laws that it has become a quagmire of dos and don’ts, in thousand-page documents, authored by special interest groups that few can understand.

And that is especially important in these times because the rules, or the law, and the judicial system is so often being used to supersede and replace common sense.

Meanwhile, the quote, “You’re a gentleman, and you should stay that way because there are so very few of us left” really, to me, addresses the issue of “sportsmanship." And what sportsmanship really means is that you don’t cheat. You see, winning at all costs is not actually a win.

Today, Mr. Trash Talk, for example, is doing his best to annihilate Mr. Sportsmanship as if Mr. Sportsmanship has no place in modern society. And nothing could be further from the truth.

In fact, baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. once said this, and not that long ago: “Sometimes I think sportsmanship is a little bit forgotten in place of individual attention.”

What he was really saying is that egos and individualism now rule. Which wouldn’t matter if it wasn’t always at the expense of everyone else and common sense.