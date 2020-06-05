Kevin Holten: An American success

You see, everyone seems to have an excuse for everything these days. If you rob a bank or shoot up a school, it’s because of your upbringing. If you become an opiate addict, it’s because your back hurts. Or if you take performance-enhancing drugs to be a better athlete, you do it because everyone else is doing it. There’s always an excuse.

Beni Paulson is the child of a broken marriage. His brother, Brady, was in a horrific bull riding mishap and lingered in a coma for a long period of time. His sister has disabilities but now is an amazing inspiration to all. And his former wife and two children were in a car accident that left his wife in critical condition and took the life of their infant daughter, Zoey. A failed marriage soon followed.

In America today, those are considered legitimate excuses for failure and for initiating your own demise. But not for Beni Paulson. For him, they are reasons to raise the bar to an even higher level.

There have been no silver spoons in his life. There have been no easy roads. And yet, you’d have a hard time finding anyone who wouldn’t tell you that Beni Paulson is the nicest, most trustworthy and together person that they’ve ever met.

He’s accommodating, helpful, respectful and kind. That’s not an opinion. It’s simply a fact. And no, he’s not perfect.