Kevin Holten: An American success

Do you like American success stories? I’ve got one for you.
This success story grew up near Killdeer, on a ranch. He started riding calves and steers as a child and then eventually graduated to tough bucking bulls.
Almost overnight, he was riding at the Professional Bull Riders World Finals in Las Vegas, competing against the best bull riders in the world, because he was one of the best in the world.
That’s what you call rising to the top of your profession. But that’s not why he’s an American success story.
Beni Paulson now lives on a ranch he owns north of Richardton. He takes great pride in managing and protecting his land and in the quality of beef that he produces. He has a very talented teenage boy who is studying overseas, and he has a very beautiful wife.
Paulson also raises bucking bulls, instructs young bull riders at his annual bull riding school, sings in a church group, serves on various committees, contributes to worthy causes, and he and his band, Breaking Eight, have just released a fantastic new cowboy rock album entitled Double Down. Plus, he is a musical director for RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel, both national television networks airing to approximately 50 million households.
That’s all great. But the real reason he is an American success story is because he is a poster boy for “no excuses."
You see, everyone seems to have an excuse for everything these days. If you rob a bank or shoot up a school, it’s because of your upbringing. If you become an opiate addict, it’s because your back hurts. Or if you take performance-enhancing drugs to be a better athlete, you do it because everyone else is doing it. There’s always an excuse.
Beni Paulson is the child of a broken marriage. His brother, Brady, was in a horrific bull riding mishap and lingered in a coma for a long period of time. His sister has disabilities but now is an amazing inspiration to all. And his former wife and two children were in a car accident that left his wife in critical condition and took the life of their infant daughter, Zoey. A failed marriage soon followed.
In America today, those are considered legitimate excuses for failure and for initiating your own demise. But not for Beni Paulson. For him, they are reasons to raise the bar to an even higher level.
There have been no silver spoons in his life. There have been no easy roads. And yet, you’d have a hard time finding anyone who wouldn’t tell you that Beni Paulson is the nicest, most trustworthy and together person that they’ve ever met.
He’s accommodating, helpful, respectful and kind. That’s not an opinion. It’s simply a fact. And no, he’s not perfect.
But the bottom line is, he has his doctorate in perseverance, and possesses an endless drive to endure and excel. So, don’t be surprised when his band, Breaking Eight, and their version of cowboy rock makes it to the top of the music charts.
Because on Saturday night his whole story, and that of his band, will be fed to the nation during an episode of "Wild Rides" on the Cowboy Channel. And that’s when everyone will have an opportunity to learn once again, what real success is.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
