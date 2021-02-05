Kevin Holten: America is just as vulnerable

Do you tend to think that America is invincible? I do. Or I did, but not anymore.

And all one need do is look at Venezuela to see how quickly a nation can fall. Because, you see, not long ago Venezuela was a republic that looked to be soaring toward economic and social nirvana, as one of the world’s largest oil producers, with reserves bigger than Saudi Arabia.

Now, thanks to a drop in oil prices and total mismanagement by a totalitarian, socialist government, they are destitute.

Meanwhile, I recently read a book authored by Nelson and Alex DeMille entitled "The Deserter." And if you’ve read Nelson DeMille’s books in the past, you know that he is a bestselling mystery writer who very accurately teaches you about the various settings where his mysteries take place.

For example, in "Up Country" he actually teaches you all about postwar Vietnam and its culture as though it was a graduate history course.

Here are some excerpts from this 2019 book, "The Deserter," that are nothing short of chilling. The overall story of the book is a mystery. But the living conditions described in Venezuela are not.