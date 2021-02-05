Kevin Holten: America is just as vulnerable

Do you tend to think that America is invincible? I do. Or I did, but not anymore.
And all one need do is look at Venezuela to see how quickly a nation can fall. Because, you see, not long ago Venezuela was a republic that looked to be soaring toward economic and social nirvana, as one of the world’s largest oil producers, with reserves bigger than Saudi Arabia.
Now, thanks to a drop in oil prices and total mismanagement by a totalitarian, socialist government, they are destitute.
Meanwhile, I recently read a book authored by Nelson and Alex DeMille entitled "The Deserter." And if you’ve read Nelson DeMille’s books in the past, you know that he is a bestselling mystery writer who very accurately teaches you about the various settings where his mysteries take place.
For example, in "Up Country" he actually teaches you all about postwar Vietnam and its culture as though it was a graduate history course.
Here are some excerpts from this 2019 book, "The Deserter," that are nothing short of chilling. The overall story of the book is a mystery. But the living conditions described in Venezuela are not.
“Luis informed them that the highway they were on had been shut down by thousands of protesters during the spring and summer of 2017, when President Maduro was putting together a Constituent Assembly to rewrite the nation’s constitution and subvert the authority of the opposition-controlled legislature.”
“The people were not afraid,” said Luis, “but they lost their heart. They were in the streets to make a change. And the change didn’t come. And now people need to worry about where the next meal comes from, about their family’s safety.”
Outside a health clinic: “An older man coughed violently. A young pregnant woman sat on a chair in the shade holding her belly. A young man near them clutched his forearm in a blood-soaked rag. Flanking the building entrance were four muscular men in black T-shirts ... Each man held an AK-47.”
Outside a supermarket: “Every day the government offers different price-controlled items. Today maybe it is cooking oil and bread. Maybe yesterday it was rice with milk. Sometimes people don’t know what they are getting until they are inside. You must present your national ID card in order to receive these goods, and the last number on your ID card determines what day you can buy things.”
“The people at the supermercado looked mostly patient and orderly, but with a sunken look about them that was partly hunger but partly the humiliation, perhaps, of people who were used to being able to support themselves, now waiting for whatever goods the bureaucrats had decided to offer. All reduced to beggars, to this mass of people who, in their congregation, showed all that was broken about their country.”
If you believe that this could never happen in America you need to look around.
This from apnews.com in December 2020: “Feeding America has never handed out so much food so fast -- 4.2 billion meals from March through October. ... Feeding America estimates those facing hunger will swell to 1 in 6 people, from 35 million in 2019 to more than 50 million by this year's end.”
