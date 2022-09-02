Kevin Holten: Almost as many poles as people

How many utility poles do you think are in service in America? If you guessed that there are up to 180 million, you’d be right.

I bring this up because never, in my multidecade lifetime, have I seen so many power poles toppled by Mother Nature in a year’s time. It’s almost as if Mother Nature’s son, Mr. Wind, is playing a game with us, seeing how hard he can blow, gust, topple, twist and destroy.

Power companies have literally gone to war for us, and they’ve done a great job of limiting our powerlessness.

I also had no idea that there are more than half as many utility poles in this country as there are people. So that at 180 million utility poles, that means there is at least one pole for every two citizens. In other words, you only need to share your pole with one other American, who might just be your wife, and that makes you feel kind of spoiled, doesn’t it?

Especially since the average utility pole in the USA is typically 40 feet in length, with six of those feet being buried in the ground for a foundation. And then again, some poles can be as high as 120 feet, if needed.

Meanwhile, in general, poles are spaced about 300 feet apart in rural areas and about 125 feet apart in urban areas. Therefore, as you may already know, 300 feet is the same length as a football field and 180 million utility poles makes for 180 million football fields worth of land, and then some. Plus 180 million trees, at least, so if I owned a lumber mill, I’d love to have that contract.

But get this: The world’s tallest power line suspension towers, which flank the Yangtze River in Jiangyin, China, are 1,137 feet tall. That’s almost four football fields tall. Of course, they are not made of wood.

Meanwhile, in Northeastern America, the average life of a utility pole is 56 years old. Yet, some of these poles are still present for decades after that, with some lasting for 85 years. Which means that, it’s quite possible that your great-grandfather may have stood by the same pole as you.

But here’s what makes these utility poles so precious: Your average 40-foot cedar utility pole, which is 30 to 40 feet long and has a diameter of 11 to 27 inches at the base, took at least 35 years as a tree to grow. In America, that’s 6.3 billion years of pole growth.

Of course, in 1843, Samuel Morse, who created the Morse Code, had the opportunity (and $30,000 from the federal government) to prove his new form of telegraph communications could work. He and his team first tried underground power lines, but the wires were defective.

So just when Morse was running out of time, money, and ideas, one of his partners suggested they string telegraph wires on trees and/or wooden poles, and the rest is history.

And now our country is packed with nearly half as many utility poles as there are people, which is something that even Samuel Morse couldn’t have imagined.

Then again, there are also 276 million automobiles in use in America, which is nearly 1.16 for every licensed driver. Of which, oddly enough, approximately 858 are killed annually when they crash into a utility pole.

Life is interesting and unpredictable, isn’t it?