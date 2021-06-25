Kevin Holten: Age is a good thing

Aren’t old people great? You might not think so.
You might even think they’re a nuisance, boring, fragile and therefore a problem. But boy, are you wrong. Fact is they can be better than TV, a good movie or even a night on the town.
Real old people are in another zone. At some point they discover an opening and jump through to the other side where the rules are different.
It takes a while to find that opening because you’ve got to make sacrifices, give up on your fixation with youth, and concede to old age. And that means no more face-lifts, Botox injections, sports cars or hair dye.
And then you can start wearing ill-fitting, out-of-date clothes if you want, worn shoes, maybe a weird hat and even throw in some polyester.
But don’t worry, because you’ll still think you’re young. And don’t be afraid to let people know that you are old. Heck, go ahead and brag about it and even pad the years if you want to.
When my grandfather was 84 years old he was thrilled. And when someone asked him how old he was he didn’t say that he was 84. He said he was going on 85.
Sometimes I wonder if he was just surprised that he lasted that long and therefore wanted everyone to know about it. After all, he treated it like it was an honor. Like getting old was cool.
Gramps was 50 years old when my mother was born. He had a heart attack when he was 84 but it didn’t slow him down a bit. He just carried some nitro pills around with him, popped them when the pain hit and lived to be 96.
Of course, he was definitely opinionated and didn’t hold much in. He said that President Franklin D. Roosevelt was a socialist. And he never drove his car faster than when he popped the clutch to start out. After all, he couldn’t hear the engine well enough to know that his RPM gauge, if he’d had one, was buried in the red.
He taught me a lot of things but maybe the most important was this: When you get old, there’s no pressure.
The pressure to get married is gone, as is the pressure to have kids, to buy a house, make millions and to have a washboard stomach. Who cares? But the real benefit of age is that you can alter any situation.
If you don’t like what you’re hearing, act deaf. If you don’t want to see someone, fall asleep. If you don’t want to go somewhere, act like you’re sick. Plus you can become a clothing designer. Wear what you want, including combinations from different decades. Wear striped suits with plaid shirts and vintage ties. And for those big events, bring out the polyester.
And when you get old you can observe, listen and smirk all you want, especially when young people get lost in the maze of life.