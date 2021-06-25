Kevin Holten: Age is a good thing

Gramps was 50 years old when my mother was born. He had a heart attack when he was 84 but it didn’t slow him down a bit. He just carried some nitro pills around with him, popped them when the pain hit and lived to be 96.

Of course, he was definitely opinionated and didn’t hold much in. He said that President Franklin D. Roosevelt was a socialist. And he never drove his car faster than when he popped the clutch to start out. After all, he couldn’t hear the engine well enough to know that his RPM gauge, if he’d had one, was buried in the red.

He taught me a lot of things but maybe the most important was this: When you get old, there’s no pressure.

The pressure to get married is gone, as is the pressure to have kids, to buy a house, make millions and to have a washboard stomach. Who cares? But the real benefit of age is that you can alter any situation.

If you don’t like what you’re hearing, act deaf. If you don’t want to see someone, fall asleep. If you don’t want to go somewhere, act like you’re sick. Plus you can become a clothing designer. Wear what you want, including combinations from different decades. Wear striped suits with plaid shirts and vintage ties. And for those big events, bring out the polyester.