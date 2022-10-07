Kevin Holten: Accountability is the key

It’s almost midterm election time here in America. And, of course, that means that the television airwaves are filled with political commercials.

Two days ago, I just happened to see one of those political spots that touted a veteran senator who, during that 30-second commercial, rambled on about a whole list of things that urgently need to be fixed in his state and suggested that he is just the one to do that.

Which prompted me to do a little research and I discovered that this particular senator has been serving his state for over 20 years.

So, I respectfully spoke back to the big screen, and said, “Gee sir, if you’ve been 'serving' the state for over two decades, why isn’t that stuff already taken care of? What have you been doing all this time?”

After all, if you hire someone to do a particular job and they don’t do it, wouldn’t you send them down the road after a week, much less after 20 plus years?

Mr. Dictionary says that accountability is the fact or condition of being accountable or responsible. And it goes on to use the word this way: “Their lack of accountability has corroded public respect."

Atifete Jahjaga is a Kosovo-Albanian politician who served as the third president of Kosovo. And she said that democracy must be built through open societies that share information. When there is information, there is enlightenment. When there is debate, there are solutions. When there is no sharing of power, no rule of law, no accountability, there is abuse, corruption, subjugation and indignation.

John Randolph Thune is an American politician and businessman serving as the senior United States senator from South Dakota. He said this, “Because of my upbringing, I believe in things like limited government, fiscal responsibility and personal accountability. I believe in the wisdom of our founders and the sanctity of our Constitution.”

The United States Constitution is, after all, the foundation of and was created to guarantee accountability.

So, speaking of accountability, the Garrison Diversion Project was conceived in the late 1950s to ensure that North Dakotans have access to reliable and high-quality water. That’s the mandate.

The question is, why doesn’t it do that?

Of course, a byproduct of the project is Lake Sakakawea, which is a large reservoir in north central United States, impounded in 1953 by Garrison Dam, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dam located in the Missouri River basin in central North Dakota.

Named for the Shoshone-Hidatsa woman Sakakawea (who accompanied the Lewis and Clark Expedition), it is the largest man-made lake located entirely within North Dakota, the second largest in the United States by area after Lake Oahe, and the third largest in the United States by volume, after Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

The lake's width averages between 2-3 miles, with a maximum length of 14 miles.

And yet, only 32 miles away, my nephew has never gotten a drop of that water for his drought-stricken land, nor did the generations before him. And instead, they are now going to ship water out east to rich, black farmland that is located near an oftentimes overflowing river.

I think Kyle Miyata Larson, who is an American professional auto racing driver, might have summed it up best when he said, “Accountability matters.” In this case, it sure does.