Kevin Holten: A world turned upside down

In other words, don’t look at the ground. And don’t expect the worst.

Then again, maybe the dictionary’s definition of politicians simply mimics the upside down views that have evolved in our society over the years.

For example, in our global society today we put business owners, corporate executives, athletes, royalty and actors, who are mostly being served by others, on a pedestal. And yet, we subliminally or not so subliminally degrade those, like pastors, teachers, janitors, garbage men, policemen and so many more, who are doing the serving. And their salaries confirm that.

Plus, it seems, we may have developed a win at all costs attitude and sometimes justify cheating, as simply a means to an end. Or we allow it as an innovative tactic if it leads to victory, rather than defeat.

Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros are a perfect example. It is documented that they cheated and yet, they are still considered 2017 World Series champions. And yes, they received a slap on the hand, but little more.

Have we become too accepting? Do we allow too much to slide? And where has that attitude led us to?

Former President Theodore Roosevelt once said that to educate a man in mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society.