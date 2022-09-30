Kevin Holten: A well-oiled machine

Do you know where Blum, Texas, is? Neither did I until early this week when I zoomed by the turnoff to it on my way to Ricky Piggott’s cow horse academy.

For your information, it is 48 miles straight south of Fort Worth. And the Piggott ranch rests on flat terrain covered with lush green grass, despite little rainfall, and is framed by ample clusters of trees.

Bottom line? It’s a pretty place where a lot of work gets done at a nice pace in a very serene setting. And that ultimately makes it a hard place to leave.

It’s also a training ground for super healthy looking, well-muscled quarter horses of all colors that, in some cases, Piggott turns into cutting and reigning champions and others into simply great horses.

They relax when you saddle them, stand still when you get off them and don’t shy away when you approach them. You could say that, from stall to stall, they appear to be very content.

But he doesn’t do it all alone. And that’s precisely why I refer to their horse (and rider) training facility as a well-oiled machine. Because his wife, two daughters and a hired man are in constant motion, so focused on their daily assigned duties that you can almost hear the quiet hum of their progress.

As they will tell you, the Piggott family has finally found their ideal habitat. But it didn’t come easy, and it sure didn’t come quick.

Fact is, they’ve only been there since July, having lived in a trailer for eight months prior to that. And that may sound a little crazy, but after having sold their place in Oklahoma, they were willing to be patient and pay their dues to ultimately buy the place they knew would be nothing short of horse heaven.

And not only that, but a setup that they could already picture in their dreams that would one day become a reality and enhance their ability to achieve their competitive goals. And those goals mostly all revolve around the horses.

According to Ricky, it was faith and answers to prayers that enabled them to endure. Because, you see, they are not averse to taking a calculated risk. In fact, it’s as much a part of their family as is an uncle or aunt.

In fact, they hoped for this beautiful facility despite the fact that it never would have been theirs without the appearance of a solid investor, and sure enough one day one appeared.

Of course, we were there to interview them for an episode for the new TV network we are launching in January called Wild Rides Television. And I knew nothing about the family going in. But I was immediately struck by the peace and serenity that seemed to dominate even the air we breathed, despite the busyness of it all.

And then, after a day and a half filled with interviews and gathering action footage, I discovered the secret of it all during a prelunch prayer, and it’s this:

If you never lose your sense of thanksgiving, you will always find a sense of happiness. Gratitude will always change your attitude.

The Piggotts let their gratitude shape their attitude, every day. It’s as simple as that.

And as Ricky also said repeatedly: “It costs nothing to be kind.”