Kevin Holten: A very prized possession

Do you have a prized possession? I do. It’s my grandma’s kitchen table and it’s old. I don’t know how old, but it’s much older than me.

It was always in their house in town during my lifetime. But before that, it was always in the country, helping to feed people who’d put in a hard day’s work, tilling the land and feeding the cattle.

Next to it, in the very early morning hours or late at night, sat my uncle’s work boots. You’d have to get up long before the sun or be there when it went down to see him, because he put in long days.

And most of life’s news, problems and issues got discussed right there by that table, with elbows resting on the top, and thumbs and forefingers in the handles of steaming cups of coffee.

It is funny how an inanimate object like that can be such a big part of your life. It’s almost like it had a life of its own, and it begs the question, will it be there when I get to heaven like my pet crow and favorite horse? Of course it will. But then it’ll be grandma’s once again, just like it should be.