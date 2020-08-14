Kevin Holten: A true example of the American spirit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you ever escaped from anywhere? I have.

Approximately 12 years ago, I escaped California in favor of returning to North Dakota, where I was born and raised, not knowing what I’d do when I got here.

Somehow I found out about a public relations job at Dickinson State University and turned around three times on my way to the interview, wondering what the heck I was doing. As it turns out, taking that job was one of the best things I ever did. Because working with students, staff and faculty was an extremely rewarding role.

One of those students was a young cowboy/rancher from Golden Valley by the name of Coleman Entze. He was a bull rider on the DSU Rodeo Team who, once I began producing television shows for RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel, I took with as part of an American Rodeo Team to a rodeo/taping in Mount Isa, Queensland, Australia. He represented America well there, as did the rest of the team.

Fast forward to today, Mr. Entze is the producer of a bull riding event that’ll take place in Golden Valley on Saturday evening and will be taped by us for airing on the Cowboy Channel in the near future. Thus it’s a local event in a small community, produced by a young cowboy entrepreneur, that’ll be aired nationally. And in many ways, it’s an American success story.