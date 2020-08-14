Kevin Holten: A true example of the American spirit

Have you ever escaped from anywhere? I have.
Approximately 12 years ago, I escaped California in favor of returning to North Dakota, where I was born and raised, not knowing what I’d do when I got here.
Somehow I found out about a public relations job at Dickinson State University and turned around three times on my way to the interview, wondering what the heck I was doing. As it turns out, taking that job was one of the best things I ever did. Because working with students, staff and faculty was an extremely rewarding role.
One of those students was a young cowboy/rancher from Golden Valley by the name of Coleman Entze. He was a bull rider on the DSU Rodeo Team who, once I began producing television shows for RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel, I took with as part of an American Rodeo Team to a rodeo/taping in Mount Isa, Queensland, Australia. He represented America well there, as did the rest of the team.
Fast forward to today, Mr. Entze is the producer of a bull riding event that’ll take place in Golden Valley on Saturday evening and will be taped by us for airing on the Cowboy Channel in the near future. Thus it’s a local event in a small community, produced by a young cowboy entrepreneur, that’ll be aired nationally. And in many ways, it’s an American success story.
I bring this up because, producing any event, big or small, is a huge headache. And I’m proud of Coleman for taking it on.
And as it turns out, he has secured Will Rasmussen, one of rodeo’s top announcers, as his announcer, which automatically upgrades the event. And his excellent stable of cowboys and bulls will provide exciting entertainment.
More importantly, he is exhibiting a type of courage and perseverance that has made America what it is.
After all, these are trying times, brought on by a mystery virus that has completely turned the world upside down. Rodeo events across the country have been shut down. College football is about to completely cancel its season. And millions of people find themselves jobless, with more to follow.
As a result, this region has become the world’s rodeo mecca, and in many ways, a lasting example of living by the code of the U.S. Constitution.
Last weekend, a Professional Bull Riders event was moved from Tulsa, Okla., to Bismarck. Medora hosted a successful North Dakota Rodeo Association rodeo, and Richardton hosted a successful Roughrider Rodeo Association event.
This weekend, there is Coleman’s event plus a bronc match in Camp Crook, S.D., and a PRCA rodeo, that will be aired live on the Cowboy Channel, from Baker, Mont.
There are numerous barrel racings at the Stark County Fairgrounds in Dickinson, and two weekends ago, the Home on the Range Champions Ride in Sentinel Butte, featuring the best bronc riders in the country, was one of the best in its 64 years of existence. Without that event, disadvantaged kids who call Home on the Range their home and their last hope would have suffered greatly.
My point is that someone has to have the courage to lead America out of the COVID-19 seizure that has shut down our lives, and do it in a healthy, intelligent and courageous way. And cowboys and cowgirls are doing just that.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
