Kevin Holten: A tack room that’s a classroom

Do you know what a tack room is? On a ranch, it’s where you keep your saddles, pads, blankets, bridles, halters, lead ropes, fly spray, ointments, brushes, sweet feed and everything you need to take care of your horses.

Here at the Lone Tree Ranch, we’ve got a tack building with an extra-wide door leading in. And just the other day, as the door sat open, a robin flew in to explore the space.

The building has a pitched roof and near the ceiling, on the north side, is a window at its peak. And since it is much darker inside than outside, that window and doorway appear to be bright pathways to freedom.

So, the robin, preferring to avoid people, chose to hang out in the rafters near the high window, and occasionally attempted to fly out through the window’s glass, to no avail.

Naturally I assumed that, if we were to simply stay away from the tack room for the better part of the afternoon, that the robin would eventually fly out the wide doorway on its own. But that’s not what happened.

Instead, when I came back later, I discovered that the robin had stayed in the rafters and was continuing to attempt to fly out through the window.