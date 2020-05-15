Kevin Holten: A tack room that’s a classroom

Do you know what a tack room is? On a ranch, it’s where you keep your saddles, pads, blankets, bridles, halters, lead ropes, fly spray, ointments, brushes, sweet feed and everything you need to take care of your horses.
Here at the Lone Tree Ranch, we’ve got a tack building with an extra-wide door leading in. And just the other day, as the door sat open, a robin flew in to explore the space.
The building has a pitched roof and near the ceiling, on the north side, is a window at its peak. And since it is much darker inside than outside, that window and doorway appear to be bright pathways to freedom.
So, the robin, preferring to avoid people, chose to hang out in the rafters near the high window, and occasionally attempted to fly out through the window’s glass, to no avail.
Naturally I assumed that, if we were to simply stay away from the tack room for the better part of the afternoon, that the robin would eventually fly out the wide doorway on its own. But that’s not what happened.
Instead, when I came back later, I discovered that the robin had stayed in the rafters and was continuing to attempt to fly out through the window.
My immediate response was, “Oh you stupid robin. Do you not see how easy it is for you to fly out the door?”
I grabbed a broom, reached up high and tried to gently herd the bird from the back of the building toward the front, where the open, bright doorway beckoned. And again, the robin tried to fly out the high window.
“What a fool,” I said. And then I heard this gentle voice inside me say: “That bird is just like you, isn’t it?”
Now, you could assume that small voice was the voice of God. Or maybe it was logic, conscience, deduction, insanity or simply me talking to myself. Whatever the case, the message is the same -- we are typically just as dense and silly as that robin, in so many ways.
We make mistake after mistake. Foolish decision after foolish decision, all of us.
And really, it’s not even that we make foolish decisions. That’s to be expected. It’s that we make the same foolish decisions over and over, and that’s where the problem lies.
Jillian Michaels is a personal trainer who said that people believe practice makes perfect, but it doesn't. If you're making a tremendous number of mistakes, all you're doing is deeply ingraining the same mistakes.
Meanwhile, actor William Shatner said that if you're a stupid young man, you're usually a stupid old man. And that most people, including himself, keep repeating the same mistakes.
Years ago, I had a friend who would lift weights every day and would always repeat the same exercises. So, instead of building his muscles up, he was tearing them down by never alternating and allowing them to heal and build. Thus, he was accomplishing the opposite of what he intended, despite my suggestions.
Which reminds me of when Agatha Christie said that good advice is always certain to be ignored, but that's no reason not to give it.
At least that robin finally took my advice and flew out the door.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!