You might like this story. In fact, I know you will because there’s no reason not to.

It’s a story that, after it happens, makes you wonder if God sometimes plays tricks on people just to make himself laugh.

It happened a few weeks ago when the weather in North Dakota was still acting like it was midwinter. And in the middle of the night, I woke up, probably because it was so quiet in the house, here at the Lone Tree Ranch.

After all, there was no refrigerator running, no furnace humming and no night-light on in the bathroom.

Fortunately, my cellphone was fully charged, I found a flashlight and lit a candle. Then I dug for my Roughrider Electric bill and called their 800 (assistance) number.

After asking if there was an outage in the area, and finding out there was none, she asked me to check for any lights at the nearest neighbor’s place, a half mile away. I thought I could see one.

She then said that they’d checked to see if there was power going to my meter and there was, so I could plan on trudging out there to see what was going on with the master switch.

Now, it wasn’t storming but there was plenty of snow, mud and cold weather. And who wants to get out of bed and bundle up at four in the morning and deal with the elements?

Plus, the meter isn’t exactly on the side of the house. It is hiding behind three grain bins out in a pasture. And there is no gate where, if one were to go in a straight line, you could easily slip through. Instead, it’s all about “limboing” through or over barbed wire.

Having made it through the fence I hiked on with my flashlight periodically blinding a cow or two and finally found the meter and quickly noticed that the large master switch was in the down position.

Of course, the Roughrider Electric lady had instructed me to drop the switch into the down position, had I found it up. That might then, theoretically, reboot the meter, much like rebooting a computer.

I needed only to lift the master switch and sure enough, as soon as I did, I looked back at the house, and I could see that the lights were on. Glory hallelujah.

But as I hiked back, feeling some relief, I was still also feeling a bit uneasy having not actually solved the mystery as to why that master switch was down.

Was it someone playing a joke? Doubtful at that time of night, given the weather conditions and all. Was it a terrorist? Maybe so. Or was it one of those innocent looking cows meandering in the background?

There had, of course, been a small hay feeder placed around the meter to guard against bovine friskiness. But it had been moved slightly to possibly allow for some shifty shenanigans.

Thus, the question remained, which cow was it, was it on purpose, how long did it take her to formulate and hatch the plan, and would she do it again? I couldn’t get back to sleep.

Then I remembered a quote by American theoretical physicist Brian Greene, who once said, “Exploring the unknown requires tolerating uncertainty.”

So, I tolerated it, in my sleep.