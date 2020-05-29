Kevin Holten: A message to the coronavirus

Was he unaware that he was attacking seasoned warriors who are battle-tested, filled with hope and very aware that their God cares? Not to mention that they are armed with a doctoral degree from the school of hard knocks.

Did he forgot that they expect their roads to be filled with bumps and potholes, roadblocks and wrecks?

And did he not know that he was attempting to tread on their well-earned time to exhale, after life’s biggest battles have already been won, with each new victory being nothing more than gravy on top of a big pile of potatoes?

They might be able to see the ribbon across the life’s racetrack, the finish line, way up ahead. But don’t waste your time corona-baby, because they know you’re just using them to scare everybody else; their kids and grandkids, to make them collapse upon each other, and even if it looks like it will work, it won’t.

You’re preying on America’s goodwill, Mr. Corona V. Its belief that no one gets left behind, no matter who they are. And that every life is valuable, has meaning and is worth saving at any expense. And you make the situation tricky that way, because it shuts down the world as we know it and puts everyone else at risk.