Kevin Holten: A message to the coronavirus

If you know how to get ahold of the coronavirus, I wonder if you could give him a message for me? Tell him he’s cheating.
Tell him to stop sucker-punching, hitting below the belt and blindsiding. Tell him to fight like a man.
He knows he can’t win legitimately, so out of desperation he picks on the elderly, the weak, the rundown and those who are already sick or battling some other disease, just to inflate his numbers and make himself look tougher than he really is.
And he knows his time is limited, because his clock is about to strike midnight. Soon summer’s heat and humidity will help do to him what kryptonite does to Superman. And then the cavalry will swoop in; those doctors and researchers with their tonics and medicines and other drugs, to wipe him off the face of the earth.
He’s outnumbered, and he knows it. After all, 99% of the world’s population will survive his best shots as it is, and now he has awakened a sleeping giant and can easily surmise his own demise.
Did he not know who he was picking on? After all, this elderly group is the world’s greatest generation. They’ve lived through a Great Depression, a world war, political unrest, a presidential assassination and a man stepping onto the moon.
They’ve been through the deaths of most of their family members, and dealt with life’s financial ups and downs and plenty of age-related health issues, while teaching their kids to courageously do the same.
Was he unaware that he was attacking seasoned warriors who are battle-tested, filled with hope and very aware that their God cares? Not to mention that they are armed with a doctoral degree from the school of hard knocks.
Did he forgot that they expect their roads to be filled with bumps and potholes, roadblocks and wrecks?
And did he not know that he was attempting to tread on their well-earned time to exhale, after life’s biggest battles have already been won, with each new victory being nothing more than gravy on top of a big pile of potatoes?
They might be able to see the ribbon across the life’s racetrack, the finish line, way up ahead. But don’t waste your time corona-baby, because they know you’re just using them to scare everybody else; their kids and grandkids, to make them collapse upon each other, and even if it looks like it will work, it won’t.
You’re preying on America’s goodwill, Mr. Corona V. Its belief that no one gets left behind, no matter who they are. And that every life is valuable, has meaning and is worth saving at any expense. And you make the situation tricky that way, because it shuts down the world as we know it and puts everyone else at risk.
But apparently we’re either hyperparanoid or ready to suffer and make the sacrifices as a team, no matter who we are or who they are, we the American masses, in order to save the few. Each generation tied to the other.
Or as President Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, “There is a mysterious cycle in human events. To some generations much is given. Of other generations much is expected. This generation of Americans has a rendezvous with destiny.”
Indeed, as does every generation.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
