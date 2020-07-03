Kevin Holten: A list of surprising facts

Do you want to know some amazing facts? Here’s one: Did you know that no one can lick their elbow? But 75% of the people who read this column will try to.
Did you also know that because of the granite in its construction, Grand Central Station in New York City produces more radiation than is allowable in a nuclear power plant?
Here are some more tidbits that you may or may not know. For example, the cigarette lighter was actually invented before the match. And 35% of the people who use personal ads for dating are already married.
Meanwhile, outside of the USA, Ireland is the largest software-producing country in the world. Hot water is heavier than cold. A ball of glass will bounce higher than a ball of rubber. A ball of solid steel will bounce higher than one made entirely of glass. And money isn't made out of paper; it's made out of cotton.
The Declaration of Independence was written on hemp paper. A raisin dropped in a glass of fresh champagne will bounce up and down continuously from the bottom of the glass to the top. And right-handed people will live, on average, nine years longer than left-handed people.
And can you believe this? Over 30 million of the people with pages on Facebook have already died. Koko, the gorilla who was taught sign language, once lied and blamed a cat for tearing a sink out of a wall. In addition, when Koko met Mr. Rogers, who she used to watch on television, the first thing she did was to take off his shoes, just like he did at the beginning of each of his episodes.
But this is really crazy. Between 1939 and 1989 in Spain, 300,000 newborn babies were stolen in hospitals by a human trafficking network made up of doctors, nurses, priests and nuns. They simply told the natural parents of the children that their babies had died.
Also, Bill Clinton only sent out two emails during his entire presidency. A lone tree in the middle of the Sahara desert was struck and killed by a drunk driver. The elephant is the only mammal that can’t jump, and one quarter of the bones in your body are in your feet.
Women blink twice as much as men. It’s against the law to burp or sneeze in a church in Nebraska. And you’re born with 300 bones, but by the time you become an adult, you only have 206.
Owls are the only birds that can see the color blue. A man named Charles Osborne had the hiccups for 69 years. The average person laughs 10 times a day. The strongest muscle in the human body is the tongue. And polar bears are left-handed. Plus it takes more calories to eat a piece of celery and an apple than they have in them to begin with.
And it’s amazing to think that Cleopatra lived closer in time to the first moon landing than to the building of the Great Pyramid. There are more fake flamingos in the world than real flamingos. And half of all humans who have ever lived died from malaria.
But guess what? In case you’re worried about overcrowding, please note that all the humans on the planet can fit into one cubic mile.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
