Do you want to know some amazing facts? Here’s one: Did you know that no one can lick their elbow? But 75% of the people who read this column will try to.

Did you also know that because of the granite in its construction, Grand Central Station in New York City produces more radiation than is allowable in a nuclear power plant?

Here are some more tidbits that you may or may not know. For example, the cigarette lighter was actually invented before the match. And 35% of the people who use personal ads for dating are already married.

Meanwhile, outside of the USA, Ireland is the largest software-producing country in the world. Hot water is heavier than cold. A ball of glass will bounce higher than a ball of rubber. A ball of solid steel will bounce higher than one made entirely of glass. And money isn't made out of paper; it's made out of cotton.

The Declaration of Independence was written on hemp paper. A raisin dropped in a glass of fresh champagne will bounce up and down continuously from the bottom of the glass to the top. And right-handed people will live, on average, nine years longer than left-handed people.