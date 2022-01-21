Kevin Holten: A friendship to cherish

Is it possible to know someone real well, that you hardly know at all? I think so.

You see, because I produce TV shows that are broadcast across the nation, I get to meet people that I might otherwise never get to meet. And because our episodes focus on Western lifestyles, history, rodeo, ranching and related activities, most of them are cowboys and cowgirls.

And rodeo is in many ways one big family. It’s a group of risk-takers that moves from Denver to Fort Worth to Houston, then San Antonio and distances far beyond.

They come from all over the nation individually or in small groups and eventually form one big group at one location, and then split up again and reunite over and over throughout the year.

They compartmentalize and live life in short segments from 7 p.m. last night to 1 p.m. today. That’s because those are the rodeo performance times and they have to finish one segment before thinking much about moving onto the next.

Having done it myself, I can tell you that they just might cherish each time segment a bit more than others in other walks of life. That’s because not all of them make it to the next segment, either because of injuries, some bad luck, lack of funds or worse.

Friendships sometimes form stronger in a shorter period of time because hovering over them is a soldier’s mentality where they are going to war together. And because they tend to come from similar rural backgrounds, graduating in smaller high school classes, spending hours in the saddle, or in farm fields or in rodeo arenas early on, it’s like they know each other before they really know each other.

Plus they’ll all tell you that they feel safer in the arena than they do on the highways. And much more comfortable when they are together than when they are split up and mixed in with those that don’t quite understand their world.

I’m telling you this because I got a phone call about a year ago that was different from other phone calls. And then another one on Tuesday that was different yet again.

The first was from a cowboy who’d been down the same roads as me. And he wanted us to interview and produce episodes about friends of his, some of whom I already knew. From world champion bull rider Scott Mendes and Gary Leffew to America’s greatest Western sculptor, Kelly Graham, to Moe Bandy’s brother, Mike, plus top bull riding veterans Roy Carter and Randy Magers.

So we set it all up, interviewed them and then continued to work together on other upcoming projects. And the discussions about those projects naturally led to lengthy discussions about wives, children, grandchildren, friends and life.

With his smooth Southern drawl and plain-speaking, laid-back demeanor, Ray Smith was everyone’s friend and nobody’s enemy. And we talked many times each week, this past year, and formed a strong friendship. That is until Tuesday when his son informed me that, while stacking 1-ton hay bales on his Oklahoma ranch, one of them fell on his father and ended his life.

And I’d suddenly lost another friend that I knew so well, that I hardly knew at all.

Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.

