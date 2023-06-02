Do you know how many people have lived on Earth since the beginning of time? Of course, we have more people on this planet at one time right now than we’ve ever had.

But according to worldometers.info, there are just over 8 billion people currently occupying the planet. And that includes 55 million that have been born thus far this year.

Meanwhile, according to the Population Reference Bureau, approximately 117 billion people have lived on Earth since the beginning of time.

In other words, Adam and Eve produced a lot of offspring. And if you look at it that way, since we are all related to each other in one way or another, we should be getting along quite well, except for a few family squabbles here and there.

Of course, as it says in the Bible, all of earth’s population perished, except for Noah’s family, during the great flood.

In fact, if the growth rate in the pre-flood world was equal to the growth rate in 2000 (0.012), there could have been about 750 million people at the time of the flood. However, given the extremely long lifespans noted in the Bible prior to the flood, the growth rate could have been much higher. And increasing the rate by just 0.001 would put the population at close to 4 billion at the time of the flood, according to the website answeringgenisis.org.

Now, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population, as of Jan. 1, 2023, was 334,233,854. That’s the third-largest population in the world. China is No. 1 at 1.4 billion and India is No. 2 at 1.38 billion, according to worldometers.org.

All I know is this: it’s great to be an American. And yet, Americans are having a hard time getting along it seems.

Still, it’s funny isn’t it, that if you were in some faraway land that was a little hostile toward Americans, you’d sure love to see another American’s face about that time, wouldn’t you, no matter who they are?

Some years ago, I was at the airport in Barcelona, Spain, trying to catch an Air France flight to Paris to then catch another flight home.

Unbeknownst to me, they’d changed the gate for my Air France flight. And, in fact, it required that I catch a shuttle to the plane parked way out there on a tarmac.

Since I had zero time to spare, a slight bit of panic began to set in. And ultimately, I was the last person to slip through the automatic doors of the awaiting shuttle.

But one of the things that comforted me during that chaos, was the fact that the Virginia Tech university soccer team was also there at the airport with me. A full team of American athletes and coaches that, at that moment, felt like they were members of my family, given the circumstances.

Because, when you’re surrounded by people with whom you have nothing in common, it is nice to have others there with whom you share a nation.

Proving that, when it comes to dealing with a challenging situation, when you need each other to survive, and if you can wipe away greed, egos and a thirst for power, then people will race to form a unifying bond, even globally.

Like if the Martians were to attack, for example.