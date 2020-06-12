Kevin Holten: A change of tradition

I have an idea. Let’s enact some legislation that says we celebrate birthdays every two years instead of one. In other words, we make the length of a year 24 months instead of 12, because a year is simply too short and birthdays for you and me are stacking up like toilet paper-buying Walmart shoppers during a pandemic.
In addition, let’s make our legislation retroactive so that we divide your upcoming birthday in half. Thus, if you’re about to celebrate your 88th birthday, instead you’ll be celebrating your 44th. In one big swoop you’ll go from being 44 to 22.
Yes, it’s possible that a 22-year-old might not appreciate suddenly becoming 11 years old. But at least it’ll give him 5 ½ years to get it right this time.
He can ask the one girl who will go instead of the three others who wouldn’t to an upcoming dance. As a pitcher, he can throw a fastball instead of the hanging curve that ended up in the left field seats.
I thought about this while helping at a ranch branding, where a lot of attendees said that life was going by too fast. So why not fix the problem by slowing everything down?
And don’t you hate it when someone tells the waiter that your birthday is coming up and the whole restaurant starts serenading you just after they set a piece of cake in front of you? Everyone there stares and smirks, knowing that the only people who really like that kind of attention are either 12 years old or narcissistic.
When I was young, my parents gave us breakfast in bed on our birthday, and why that seemed so fabulous at the time I don’t know. Now I don’t even eat breakfast at a table, preferring instead to eat it while sitting in front of a computer reading about sports or the latest chaos, or responding to emails.
Of course, birthday celebrations originally began in ancient times as a form of protection because it was commonly believed that evil spirits were more dangerous to a person when he or she experienced a change in their daily life, such as turning a year older. So, to protect them from harm, friends and family would gather around the birthday person and bring good cheers, thoughts and wishes.
The tradition of giving gifts started because that would bring even more good cheer to ward off the evil spirits, and using noisemakers helped chase them away even more.
Lighting candles originated with people believing that the gods lived in the sky, and by lighting candles and torches they were sending a signal or prayer to the gods so they could be answered. Blowing out candles and making a wish was another way of sending a signal and a message.
Germans are given credit for starting celebrations of children's birthdays. These celebrations were called "kinderfeste." The word is derived from two German words -- 'kinder,' meaning children, and 'feste,' meaning festival or party.
George Harrison of the Beatles might have summed it up best when he said, “All the world is a birthday cake, so take a piece, but not too much.”
From my viewpoint, I just think one birthday every 12 months is too much.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
