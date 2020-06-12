Kevin Holten: A change of tradition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have an idea. Let’s enact some legislation that says we celebrate birthdays every two years instead of one. In other words, we make the length of a year 24 months instead of 12, because a year is simply too short and birthdays for you and me are stacking up like toilet paper-buying Walmart shoppers during a pandemic.

In addition, let’s make our legislation retroactive so that we divide your upcoming birthday in half. Thus, if you’re about to celebrate your 88th birthday, instead you’ll be celebrating your 44th. In one big swoop you’ll go from being 44 to 22.

Yes, it’s possible that a 22-year-old might not appreciate suddenly becoming 11 years old. But at least it’ll give him 5 ½ years to get it right this time.

He can ask the one girl who will go instead of the three others who wouldn’t to an upcoming dance. As a pitcher, he can throw a fastball instead of the hanging curve that ended up in the left field seats.

I thought about this while helping at a ranch branding, where a lot of attendees said that life was going by too fast. So why not fix the problem by slowing everything down?