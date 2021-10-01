Kevin Holten: A change of perspective

Do you want to know something? I’m not a kid anymore. I just think I am.

My age meter is clearly malfunctioning because my mind still thinks I’m 18. But my body occasionally elbows my mind in the ribs to remind it that it’s not.

Oh sure, I can still walk any distance, stay up too late, round up cattle on horseback all day, rope at brandings, team rope if I want to and drive from Phoenix to Dickinson in two days easily enough.

But then that new higher number keeps popping up each year on the same day reminding me of my mortality and appointment with the Good Lord Above. And I keep trying to ignore it because, let’s face it, a birthday is no longer the “breakfast in bed/showered with gifts” event it once was.

And people keep sending me cards and things to remind me of my mortality -- to in essence reprimand my mind because it is still stuck on 18.

Then, of course, society or the world looks down upon you if your mind is stuck on 18 because no one deserves to be 18 forever. The world wants us to feel the burden, the weight of decades of life on our shoulders, to eventually give up and flush our dreams down the toilet because, after all, you’re too old, it’s too late and you have to accomplish things by a certain age or you’re out of luck.