I love America

I love you, America. How could I not?
You are amazing. Your people are amazing; all of them. Your scenery is indescribable and your accomplishments are out of this world, literally.
Your people are like planted seeds that have gone on to flourish. And your benefits to the world are immeasurable.
You are the greatest nation in the world, ever. And you have nurtured freedom in every corner of the planet. You have fed and healed the world like no other nation and you have even rebuilt the nations that you’ve been forced to fight in war, and given them their freedom back and earned it for others.
World War I, which was a battle of egos among the world’s monarchs, was brought to an end thanks to you. World War II, a dictatorial attempt to take over the world, was brought to an end thanks to you. You preserved freedom once again. You are the foundation for the world’s freedom.
Communism, just another socialistic dictatorship, was defeated thanks to your strength. And nations who’ve attempted to obtain nuclear power and threaten world peace have backed down because of you.
You are a nation of courage, built by adventurers that came from all corners of the world in search of hope, opportunity and prosperity. And there is no person, race or culture that does not have an opportunity to thrive and flourish in this country.
America is unique. There has never been anything like it. I wonder if we realize that. I wonder if our children realize that.
America is not the world’s policeman. It is not the world’s dominant power. It is, rather, the world’s helper. It’s a nation that has voluntarily come to the aid of countless people when that aide has been requested. Billions and billions of American dollars, both federal and private, have gone toward providing assistance to people all over this world.
What would the world be without America? What would the world be like without the freedom it shares and protects?
It has the largest economy in the world, one that accounts for about 25% of the world's nominal gross domestic product. And that prestigious position has come about thanks to one thing: A lot of hard work.
America gave the world its first trans-oceanic cable communication. It gave the world its first mass-produced automobile. And it opened a pathway from the Atlantic to the Pacific with the Panama Canal.
Plus it gave man the ability to fly. It gave the world its first nuclear reactor, and hope for a future without the use of combustible fuels, enabling us to breathe clean air. Add to that the creation of the internet, cellphones, and steps on the Moon and so much more.
I think we forget all the work and sacrifice that went into building the greatest nation in the world. I think we assume that we can glide and still maintain that status. But that’s not true. We have to work. And those that come into this country also have to work and play by the rules, or it will all come crumbling down.
But more important, we have to realize that this great nation was built with God as its foundation. And eliminating him will guarantee its demise. That’s just a fact.
Kevin Holten is the executive producer of "Special Cowboy Moments" on RFD-TV.
