I love America

America is unique. There has never been anything like it. I wonder if we realize that. I wonder if our children realize that.

America is not the world’s policeman. It is not the world’s dominant power. It is, rather, the world’s helper. It’s a nation that has voluntarily come to the aid of countless people when that aide has been requested. Billions and billions of American dollars, both federal and private, have gone toward providing assistance to people all over this world.

What would the world be without America? What would the world be like without the freedom it shares and protects?

It has the largest economy in the world, one that accounts for about 25% of the world's nominal gross domestic product. And that prestigious position has come about thanks to one thing: A lot of hard work.

America gave the world its first trans-oceanic cable communication. It gave the world its first mass-produced automobile. And it opened a pathway from the Atlantic to the Pacific with the Panama Canal.

Plus it gave man the ability to fly. It gave the world its first nuclear reactor, and hope for a future without the use of combustible fuels, enabling us to breathe clean air. Add to that the creation of the internet, cellphones, and steps on the Moon and so much more.