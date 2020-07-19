Kayla Schmidt: Summer meal prep is a matter of taste

A few years ago I attended a national conference for my job at the time. Afterward, a group of attendees invited me to join them at a swanky, dimly lit cocktail bar for an informal, casual reception. I am not casual at receptions. The organizers had ordered several small plates to pass around. I was only just beginning to recognize the difference between an hors d'oeuvres and a garnish and these folks were throwing around the terms “raclette” and “confit.” I spied a piece of brie on a passing plate. I know brie. You can buy brie at Target. Brie is middle class now. I’d been too nervous all day to eat, and no amount of small plates would satisfy, especially because these small plates had big plate prices and even once we split the bill, I would be cutting it close on my per diem. That piece of brie was my safety net. Starving, I placed the entire slice in my mouth.