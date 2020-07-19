Kayla Schmidt: Summer meal prep is a matter of taste

It is summer in North Dakota. The sun barely ever goes to bed, and I don’t either.
There will always be unexpected road construction, so a drive to your preferred body of water could take a half hour or it could be three hours, but it will always be whatever length of time allows you to deeply regret ordering the big iced coffee. What I’m saying is, time means nothing in July. So that’s one formality gone, and now it’s up to us to create society as we see fit.
For me, that means dropping all pretense when it comes to meal planning. Usually for family weekends I’m in charge of bringing the fruit or desserts. But I earned a coveted lunch spot a few Saturdays ago. It was an extra-hot weekend and the challenge was to create a filling midday meal without turning on the goshdarn stove. So that’s grilled cheese out of the picture.
Luckily, I live in Bismarck, where the local culinary offerings have broadened my digestive horizons and transformed me into a classy gal who uses words like “charcuterie,” “tapas,” and “chutney.” This type of cuisine wasn’t really around when I was growing up: I will eat Spam; I draw the line at tuna melts. But now, with my astoundingly mediocre income, I can splurge once in a while at an upscale place and embarrass myself by not knowing what thing goes on what cracker.
My original taste bud zones included four sensations: do like, do not like, spicy hot, burn-your-tongue-hot. The zoning commission is now advising we make room for new neighbors: bitter, sour, pungent, acrid, soothing, tart and the lucrative “taste’s nice but the texture is giving me the heebie-jeebies.”
A few years ago I attended a national conference for my job at the time. Afterward, a group of attendees invited me to join them at a swanky, dimly lit cocktail bar for an informal, casual reception. I am not casual at receptions. The organizers had ordered several small plates to pass around. I was only just beginning to recognize the difference between an hors d'oeuvres and a garnish and these folks were throwing around the terms “raclette” and “confit.” I spied a piece of brie on a passing plate. I know brie. You can buy brie at Target. Brie is middle class now. I’d been too nervous all day to eat, and no amount of small plates would satisfy, especially because these small plates had big plate prices and even once we split the bill, I would be cutting it close on my per diem. That piece of brie was my safety net. Starving, I placed the entire slice in my mouth.
It was a pat of butter. I suspect someone across the table was trying to choke down a very dry “crostini.”
And yet, I have chosen to embrace both my frozen Schwan’s past and my newly found respect for cured meats. This would be a lunch to remember. I got to work, layering prosciutto next to the slices of marble jack and the Ritz crackers placed just so next to the manchego. There was goat cheese and sopressata, yes, but also onion dip created by Chef Lipton and his dry soup mix combined with a tub of sour cream. In summer, “in good taste” means something different. Wear your overpriced swimsuit and gas station sunglasses at the same time. A speed boat and an old pontoon both float.
I presented my artisanal tray and started explaining the different items.
“What’s that in the middle?” my dad asked.
“Which one?”
“The little round ones. Those look good.”
I passed my dad a plate full of Hormel pepperoni accompanied by some Kraft cheddar. Ah, well. More brie for me.
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.
