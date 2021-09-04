Prairie Fare: What’s your knowledge of food labeling lingo?

As I strolled through the grocery store the other day, I noticed people pausing and looking at the packages as they made their selections.

Maybe they were comparing prices and nutritional value. Maybe they were trying to find the products with the most distant “best if used by” or “sell by” dates.

We have a lot of information at our fingertips when shopping.

We have even more information online, and sometimes the variety of information can be confusing.

For example, “gluten free” is commonly misunderstood. Sometimes the term is on products that did not have the grain-based protein in the first place.

Gluten is a protein naturally found in wheat, barley and rye. Gluten is formed during the kneading process in breadmaking. Gluten acts somewhat like elastic and provides a framework for bread.

It sometimes is added to other products for various reasons, so those who have celiac disease need to be especially cautious about label reading.

Gluten is not harmful to the average person, so gluten-free diets are not recommended for the general public. However, those with celiac disease or gluten intolerance may experience harmful or unpleasant effects from gluten consumption.