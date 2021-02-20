Prairie Fare: What’s your favorite comfort food and why?

I sat in my living room covered with a blanket.

It was a brisk minus 20 F afternoon in North Dakota. I was thinking about a warm, comforting dinner menu.

I asked my Facebook friends to name their favorite “comfort foods.”

My question prompted more than 140 comments from all over the U.S., including several recipes. I almost had enough data for a “real” study or, perhaps, a cookbook.

Their responses inspired this column. As we all recognize, food is much more than the protein, carbohydrates and other nutrients that comprise it.

“It’s about the warm feelings that went with it,” one of my friends commented.

She went on to describe the tapioca-soaking process as her mother made tapioca pudding. She remembered being the helper who stirred the tapioca pudding.

Her comment brought back memories.

“I need my stirring girl,” my mom would say when she needed me to stir chocolate or vanilla pudding.

Another friend mentioned the time, effort and love that goes into making foods such as homemade mashed potatoes and gravy.