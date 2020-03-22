Prairie Fare: What's in your home food pantry?

I wiped the handle of the grocery cart with a sanitizing wipe and noticed the large number of shoppers doing the same.

The wipes have been available for a long time, and I usually grab one. A trashcan was filled with used wipes. Unfortunately, many wipes were on the floor or left in the carts.

“This is really strange,” my husband said as I pushed the cart.

I was looking for canned soup to make some home-style Midwest hot dishes. I had no luck.

Cereal shelves were empty. We were getting low on milk, so I picked up a carton. Only two cartons were left.

Be aware that stores are able to get food. Some stores are limiting the hours they are open so they have time to restock shelves. Be sure to check on store hours.

A worker pulled a large cart filled with toilet paper packages. People swarmed toward the cart like ants at a picnic.

My husband grabbed a couple of packs, which was the limit.

This is a scene all over the U.S.