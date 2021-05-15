Prairie Fare: Try these safe serving tips for spring, summer gatherings

However, bacteria, such as salmonella and E. coli, can be spread through equipment, food and water. Be sure to follow safety handling guidance this spring and summer:

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Enough said.

Wash and sanitize work surfaces and equipment. Sanitizing and disinfecting are two different things. Sanitizing uses a lower concentration of the active chemical, such as bleach. Be cautious about the use of disinfectants on surfaces. Read and follow the directions and safety precautions on the container.

Enjoy outdoor events such as a picnic in a park with ample space to spread out.

Consider single-serving items, such as offering individual bags of chips instead of a communal bowl of chips. Be creative with premade fruit kabobs or salads on a stick. Prepare skewers of meat and veggies ready for the grill.

Enlist the help of a dedicated server. The server should use tongs, spoons or another barrier between the food and the server’s hands. Or have the server wear clean plastic gloves and change them any time cross-contamination occurs.

Be aware of food allergies. Label the foods with the name and any potential allergens. You might want to avoid serving nut-containing items, for example.