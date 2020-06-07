Prairie Fare: Try these 7 questions about skin safety

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Am I going to need sunglasses?” my husband asked me.

That was an unusual question.

Then I noticed he had a smirk on his face.

I was doing yardwork and feeling a bit warm in the summer sun. I had announced I was going inside our house to change into shorts. After a long, cold winter, I guess the reflection of light on my pale skin might hurt his sensitive eyes.

My husband is among the people who regularly inspire my column topics, which he did again this week. Most of the time I am giving him a bad time. He gets a turn this week.

He handed me my brimmed hat. I noted three bottles of sunscreen on the step. Using a hat and sunscreen are a couple of ways to help prevent damage to our skin and, potentially, skin cancer.

On the other hand, a little exposure to sunlight does promote the creation of vitamin D in our skin. Being exposed to sun as little as 10 to 30 minutes a few times a week provides us with adequate vitamin D, which has numerous health benefits.

Skin cancer is the most common of all cancers. Try these questions to see what you know about skin cancer: