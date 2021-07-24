Prairie Fare: Try these 5 summer food safety questions

A. Norovirus

Question 5: Unfortunately, the ice in your cooler has melted and left a puddle of lukewarm water. Your macaroni and ham salad is floating in a plastic container in the water. You eat it anyway because you are hungry after hiking. About two hours later you experience intense stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea. Which type of bacteria is the likely culprit?

A. Salmonella

B. Staphylococcus

C. E. coli

Here are the answers, plus a little more information.

Cook ground lamb to 160 and lamb steaks/chops to 145 with a three-minute rest. This is the same recommendation as we have for ground beef. Use a food thermometer to check internal temperatures.

When temperatures are above 90 F, leave perishable food outside of temperature control for no more than one hour. Even better, keep your food in a cooler stocked with plenty of ice. Keep the cover on your cooler and place it in the shade. When traveling, keep the cooler in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.