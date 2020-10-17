Prairie Fare: Try these 5 questions about storing vegetables

However, if you rinse and cut the tomatoes, be sure to place the cut tomatoes in the refrigerator. After cutting, any perishable food is safe for just two hours at room temperature, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

2. a) Cure winter squash in a warm, well-ventilated place for about two weeks. Store cured squash in a cool, dry place. Squash will last six months or even longer if stored properly.

3. c) Store potatoes away from light in cool, moist conditions with some ventilation. Exposure to light can cause potatoes to “regreen.” Before use, trim and discard the green areas on potatoes. Potatoes will become “sweeter” with cold storage, which can affect their flavor and color in cooked dishes.

4. b) Store carrots in cool, moist conditions with their tops trimmed to 1/2 inch from the crown because carrot roots have a tendency to shrivel. When stored properly, carrots can last many months. Prewashed or cut produce such as “baby carrots” that you buy in a grocery store should be refrigerated.

5. a) If you plan to use onions weeks or months from now, be sure to “cure” the onions for at least two weeks before storing. To “cure” onions, spread them in a single layer in a fairly warm place (75 F) preferably with exposure to air. After curing, store the onions in cool, dry conditions.