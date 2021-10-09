Prairie Fare: Try these 5 kitchen fire safety questions

Our noses detected smoke as we unloaded our vehicle and the air was hazy. My husband and I were helping our daughter move into an apartment on the upper floor of an old building.

I checked my phone for the source of the fire. I learned that the smoke was blowing in from the wildfires in Canada.

Then a fire truck sped by with its siren blaring to an unrelated fire.

Fire was on our mind as we walked around the apartment. Like any parents, we want our children to be safe.

“There are two sprinklers in the bedroom and two in the living room,” my husband said as he did his impromptu inspection. I am surprised he wasn’t carrying a clipboard with a checklist.

We looked down the hallway to locate the stairs in case of an emergency.

I helped our daughter organize her kitchen cupboards. I added a few cookbooks.

“I think I will be doing a lot of cooking,” she said as she unloaded some pots, pans and other equipment received from some friends of mine. She was happy to have such nice equipment.

“You can invite us over for dinner soon,” I said.