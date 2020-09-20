Prairie Fare: Try some colorful peppers this season

Originally, the relative heat was determined by human taste testers. I feel sorry for them.

To put this in perspective, a bell pepper has a Scoville heat unit rating of zero, and a jalapeno ranges from 2,500 to more than 10,000 Scoville units. The spiciness of a Trinidad Scorpion pepper is in the 750,000 and higher Scoville range.

Yes, you read that correctly. I’m lucky my tongue and lips didn’t fall off.

I’d like to say I learned my lesson about hot peppers.

We had a major crop of bell peppers and jalapeno peppers. After cleaning and cutting bell peppers, I didn’t pause my work to find the plastic gloves with our canning supplies in the basement.

I know better.

Even though jalapeno peppers are relatively mild compared with other hot peppers, I had inflamed hands for a while. Washing dishes with a grease-dissolving detergent finally removed the pepper’s oil from my skin. You also can use a baking soda paste to help soothe your skin.

Capsaicin is found primarily in the seeds and membrane of hot peppers. If you want to reduce the spiciness of hot peppers, remove the seeds and membranes, while wearing gloves, of course. Wash the cutting board very carefully after use.