Prairie Fare: Try a salad buffet

Fruits and vegetables are an important part of a healthful diet. They provide fiber, vitamins A and C, and minerals such as potassium to maintain health. They also provide a variety of “phytochemicals” (natural plant chemicals) linked with health benefits.

Eating enough fruits and vegetables may help prevent chronic diseases such as heart disease, Type II diabetes and cancer.

Aim to have a variety of fruits and vegetables in your daily diet. Different colors of fruits and vegetables provide different nutrients. When possible, consume unpeeled fruits or vegetables (such as apples) to maximize the health benefits.

Most of us need 4 or 5 cups of fruits and vegetables to meet our daily recommendation.

As we see colorful grass and flowering plants burst into bloom later this spring, take a cue from nature. Try to eat a wide range of colorful fruits and vegetables. Red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple vegetables have various health benefits.

Anthocyanins, found in many red, blue and purple fruits and vegetables, are powerful antioxidants that may reduce our risk for some chronic diseases. Lycopene, the red pigment in tomatoes and watermelon, is linked to a reduced risk for certain types of cancer.