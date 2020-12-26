Prairie Fare: Tricks, tools to keep you moving

For many people, the pandemic situation has not helped our level of activity, especially for people who have been quarantined.

We have had many technological advances that have made being sedentary quite easy.

When I was young, remote controls on TVs did not exist. You had to get off the couch to change the channel. As the youngest family member, I was the remote control.

We didn’t have voice-activated devices to turn lights on and off. Our phones were not in our pockets but often were on the wall in another room.

The number of sedentary jobs has increased 83% since the 1950s, according to the American Heart Association. With changes in technology, many people have moved to “desk jobs.”

In 2017, researchers published a study about sitting in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The researchers noted that one in four adults sits for more than eight hours a day. Four in 10 adults did not exercise to any degree weekly.

Why are fitness experts concerned about sitting and other sedentary behavior, such as lying on a couch while watching TV?