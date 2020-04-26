Prairie Fare: Take an international and educational tour in your kitchen

You also can explore cultural traditions through recipes. Do you have recipes from a distant grandparent, who may have immigrated from another country? In this challenging time we are experiencing in our present world, we can learn from our ancestors, who often faced great hardships in their lives. They made do with the ingredients that were available.

For example, my Norwegian relatives figured out how to make lefse from potatoes, flour, butter and cream. Germans made noodles from flour, eggs and milk. These recipes remain popular today.

I have a couple of resources to share with you this week. These resources will take you on a world trip without leaving your kitchen:

See https://tinyurl.com/NDGermansfromRussiaFood to view “Exploring North Dakota’s Foodways: Germans from Russia.”

See https://tinyurl.com/NDFoodCulture to view “North Dakota Food and Culture,” which includes recipes from 11 regions of the world. Most of the recipes were gathered from NDSU international graduate students and community members.