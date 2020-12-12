Prairie Fare: Say cheese and smile

Have you tried Havarti, feta and mascarpone cheese? These are fresh, high-moisture cheese types that vary in their texture and flavor.

Brie or camembert are soft-ripened cheeses with an edible rind. This type of cheese can be warmed and served with crackers or French bread. Bring to room temperature before serving. Brie can be baked in a puff pastry crust and served with some dried fruit or jam.

For a bolder flavor, try some stilton or blue cheese. Both have complex flavors, so a small amount will suffice as an accent to recipes.

Cheddar, Gouda, Swiss and Parmesan cheese types provide distinctive flavors that make them delicious additions to a cheese board.

Cheese boards have become an art form. We eat with our eyes before we take the first bite of food, so making food attractive is part of the dining experience.

Instead of a recipe, I am pleased to share information on how to make a cheese board. I have adapted this information from a publication created by the Midwest Dairy Association and a local caterer, Milk Made. I appreciate their inspiration for this column.