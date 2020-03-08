Prairie Fare: Prom dress dilemma brings coronavirus impact home

If handwashing facilities are not close at hand, a hand sanitizer is an option. What percent alcohol should your hand sanitizer be?

You wake up feeling sick with a fever and chills and you need to be at work in less than an hour. What should you do?

Does the CDC recommend facemasks for general use by people in the community?

If you are coughing or sneezing, how can you help protect yourself and others?

About how far (in feet) should you maintain a distance between yourself and others who might be sick?

Hand-to-hand contact can spread germs. What are some alternatives to handshakes?

Here are the answers.

Wash your hands with soapy water for a minimum of 20 seconds. That’s the amount of time to sing “Happy Birthday” twice. The next time you wash your hands, I challenge you to watch the second hand on a watch as you scrub and sing.